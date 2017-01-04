High-scoring Citadel next challenge for Bucs

The Bucs are getting ready to do it again on Thursday, only this time it’ll be in a Southern Conference game.

Just a week after dismantling high-scoring Savannah State, 92-71, ETSU travels to play The Citadel, the nation’s leading scoring team, on Thursday.

“I feel like the Savannah State game prepared us for it, but we have to turn it up another notch because it’s conference,” said ETSU guard T.J. Cromer, who has moved into the SoCon scoring lead at 18.5 points per game and is the reigning SoCon player of the week.

The Bucs and Bulldogs meet at 7 p.m. at McAllister Fieldhouse in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Citadel averages exactly 100 points per game, tops in the country and 20 more than ETSU, the second-highest scoring team in the SoCon. Like Savannah State, the Bulldogs force so many possessions that they allow 100.1 points a game, next-to-last in the country.

“I think it was good preparation for us,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “I do believe Citadel is probably a better team and they’re playing at home. I think that gave us a good idea of what we’re going to face.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a 104-103 overtime victory at Wofford. That surprising result left them with an 8-8 record, 1-2 in the SoCon.

The Citadel has taken 613 shots from 3-point range and made 213 of them. No team in the country has attempted or made more. It’s the same style of play that second-year coach Duggar Baucom used at Virginia Military Institute when that team led the nation in scoring.

Baucom’s style is working more and more for the Bulldogs, who are 6-2 at home.

“They’re similar to Savannah State,” Cromer said. “They like to shoot a lot of threes and get out and run.”

Zane Najdawi, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, is The Citadel’s leading scorer at 16.4 points per game, fourth in the SoCon. On a team that shoots so many threes, Najdawi has made only eight.

Freshman guard Preston Parks averages 15.5 points, and almost half of his field goals come from 3-point range.

The Bucs and Bulldogs had two distinctly different games last year in Forbes’ first season. ETSU escaped with a 101-92 overtime victory at home when a missed free throw cost The Citadel a sure victory, and rolled 67-51, in Charleston.

“We played them better the second time, defended better,” Forbes said.

The Bucs come in 11-3 overall, 1-0 in the SoCon and find themselves as one of only three teams with undefeated conference records — along with Furman and Samford — thanks to early season upsets of Chattanooga, Mercer and Wofford.