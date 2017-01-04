Buffs basketball open new year with win

Will Buckner was a force in the paint for the Buffs, scoring 21 points to help Milligan move to 7-8 overall and 4-4 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play. A couple of local players also came up big for the Buffs as Sullivan East product David Casaday and former Elizabethton standout Tyler Nichols scored 18 points apiece.

With plenty of new players in the rotation, the Buffs have had an up and down start to the season, but they’ve shown plenty of upside, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Milligan is averaging just over 80 points per game thus far, and the scoring attack has been balanced. Nichols leads the way with 13.9 points per game, but six Buffs average at least eight points per contest, and seven of those players are underclassmen.

Milligan will look to get over .500 in league play on Thursday night on the road at Bryan College. The Buffs will return home Saturday for another AAC contest against Point University.

— — —

The women’s basketball team also got 2017 off to a good start with a 99-87 win over Allen University on Tuesday.

Milligan, which is ranked 23rd in the nation among NAIA Division II squads, led throughout the contest and had four players score in double-figures. Sarah Robinson led the way with 18 points, Mackenzie Raizor scored 17, Hayley Wyrick had 16 and Cassidy Anderson added 12.

After playing a brutally tough non-conference schedule, Milligan is now 11-5 overall and 7-1 in AAC play. With plenty of talent returning from last year’s squad, which won the AAC regular-season title and advanced to the NAIA Division II national tournament, the Buffs were the preseason favorites to win the AAC this season.

So far, Milligan has lived up to those lofty expectations thanks in large part to the play of Robinson and Wyrick. Raizor has also played a big role after stepping into the starting lineup early in the season following an injury to Courtney Wilson. With Raizor starting, Wilson has been able to come off the bench and give the Buffs a big boost.

After a sensational freshman season, Robinson has avoided a sophomore slump thus far. Robinson is nearly averaging a double-double this season, scoring 16.8 points per game and grabbing 9.7 rebounds per game. Wyrick is also having a huge year, averaging 15.8 points per contest, but the person who is making Milligan’s offense run so efficiently is senior point guard Lindsee Price. Price is averaging 5.5 assists per contest with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.5-to-1.

The Buffs will be back in action Thursday at Bryan College before returning home Saturday to face Point.

— — —

The cycling team is competing in the USA Cycling Collegiate Cyclocross Nationals in Hartford, Connecticut, which started on Wednesday and will wrap up on Thursday.

Drew Bailey, Grayson Brookshire, Drew Baldwin and Samuel Wentworth will represent the men’s team while Helen Mitchell, Hannah Swan, Tori Kanizer, Stephanie Cucaz, Jessica Cannon and Morgan Miller will represent Milligan’s women.