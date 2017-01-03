Relentless 'Toppers trounce Indians

On Tuesday night, they were relentless.

Science Hill came out of the locker room on a 12-2 run and never let up on their rivals en route to a 71-53 victory. With the win, the Hilltoppers moved to 11-8 overall and 3-0 in Big Seven Conference play, making Science Hill the last undefeated team in the league.

D-B fell to 3-12 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

“That’s kind of the way we’ve got to play,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “Tonight, I just thought we were able to find another gear against a really good Dobyns-Bennett team. You can throw out the records. That’s a really good team, but we put four quarters together tonight.”

After the Hilltoppers took a 39-33 lead into halftime, Colby Martin came out and scored Science Hill’s first five points of the third quarter. Martin capped the run with an old-fashioned 3-point play with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter to put the ‘Toppers up 51-35.

Bowden Lyon capped the third period with a soaring one-handed slam to give Science Hill a 60-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“Last time, we got content with that lead,” Martin said of last Thursday’s loss to D-B in the losers’ bracket of the Arby’s Classic. “We went right back to work right after that for the next six days. Everybody pushed each other and we were ready. We knew we had to bring it every single quarter tonight.”

Martin led Science Hill with 17 points while Holden Hensley scored 15. Lyon contributed 11 points and Tate Wheeler had 10.

D-B coach Charlie Morgan said Science Hill’s full-court pressure wore his team down as the game wore on.

“They got us playing really fast,” Morgan said. “The turnovers, we had 20 at the end of the third quarter. We just didn’t compete the way we need to compete in somebody else’s gym. This is a tough place to play, and they’ve got a good ballclub.”

Morae Foreman’s 17 points were tops for D-B.

Science Hill (girls) 43, Dobyns-Bennett 38

The Lady Hilltoppers closed the game on a 14-4 run to pick up a huge Big Seven Conference win.

After falling behind 34-29 in the fourth quarter, Science Hill (14-3, 2-1) used its pressure defense to generate three quick transition baskets, which put the Lady Toppers up midway through the fourth quarter.

The Tribe got a layup and a pair of foul shots from standout forward Courtney Whitson down the stretch, but that’s all the offense D-B (6-11, 1-1) could muster.

“We told our kids at halftime that this was going to be a gut-check game,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “I thought both teams were tight there in the second and third quarter. But our kids, to their credit, made a few more plays than they did.”

Despite playing without Diesel Love, who missed Tuesday’s game with a knee injury, Science Hill made all the right moves down the stretch to earn the hard-fought win. The Lady ‘Toppers forced turnovers, pulled down defensive rebounds, took care of the ball and knocked down foul shots to seal the victory.

Despite increased minutes for the guards, Science Hill appeared to be the fresher team down the stretch.

“Coach (Ricky) Conner does a great job subbing,” Whaley said. “We play 14 or 15 kids a night and eventually it just pays off.”

Science Hill won with a balanced scoring effort. Courtney McCurry and Alison Gouveia led the way with eight points each while Alashia Smith scored seven. All told, eight Lady ‘Toppers found the scoring column.

Whitson led the Tribe with a game-high 18 points.