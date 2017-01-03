Releford's 3-pointer gives Crockett edge of Boone

Releford scored 28 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1:09 left, as homestanding Crockett beat rival Boone 53-51 Tuesday night.

“It’s Boone, know what I’m saying? It’s a rivalry,” Releford said. “They were going all out in football, so I said we can go all out in basketball.”

Releford had scored 33 points against Boone in the Hardee’s Classic. This time, he broke the Trailblazers’ hearts in an important conference game. Crockett improved to 8-7 overall, 2-1 in the Big Seven.

A 14-3 run put the Trailblazers ahead 51-50 with 1:44 remaining. They led for all of 35 seconds. That’s how long it took for Releford to launch a deep, arching 3-pointer from the top of the key. When it swished, the Pioneers were back on top 53-51 with 1:09 left.

”He’s worked extremely hard,” Crockett coach John Good said. “He’s a senior leader on out there. He’s not afraid to miss the shot. And that’s why he’s able to take the big shot.”

Crockett missed the front end of three one-and-ones, but Boone couldn’t take advantage, missing its final three shots. The Trailblazers’ Chad Heglar had a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the air at the buzzer, but it bounced off the rim.

”You know every time we play Coach Brown’s team, they’re going to bring it,” Good said. “It’s a rivalry and both teams really brought their best tonight.”

The Boone girls won handily over Crockett, holding the Pioneers scoreless in two quarters en route to a 76-20 victory.

The boys’ game was a different story. Releford drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Crockett an 18-10 advantage after one quarter.

“It felt good,” Releford said. “He gave it to me, so I took it.”

He struck again at the end of the second quarter when he drew the attention of the defense and flicked a nifty pass inside to Paul Arrowood for a layup and a 32-19 halftime lead.

Boone climbed back in, cutting Crockett’s lead to 39-30 before Ethan Burger made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Pioneers back up 45-33.

Crockett worked the first 1:15 of the fourth quarter off the clock before taking a shot, and it was Releford who connected, again from 3-point rang for a 47-37 lead.

Boone then went on its run and grabbed the lead for a moment.

A free throw Evan Scanlan with 1:48 left Boone trailing 50-49, but he got the offensive rebound of his own miss and put it back in after two tries for a 51-50 Trailblazers lead with 1:44 left in the game.

That’s when Releford made the biggest shot of the night. It was his sixth 3-pointer of the game.

“He can change it with one stroke,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “That’s what he did. I told them coming out, he’s going to probably look to score. I didn’t think he was going to put it up right there, but he did.”

Burger finished with 12 points for Crockett.

Eric Rigsby led the Trailblazers (8-7, 1-2) with 22 points. Scanlan added 14.

”We executed very well down the stretch trying to claw our way back in there,” Brown said. “But you have to give credit to them.”

In the girls’ game, the Pioneers held their own in the opening minutes, trailing just 6-5.

Then lightning struck in the form of the Boone press.

As Crockett had difficulty getting the ball past midcourt, the Trailblazers began to heat up and went on a 36-2 run to close the first half.

Emily Sizemore scored 16 points to lead the Trailblazers.

That 36-2 run, which included holding Crockett scoreless in. The second quarter, left Boone up 42-7 at halftime.

The Pioneers actually outscored Bone 13-12 in the third quarter but didn’t mannage a point in the fourth.

Bayleigh Carmichael added 12 points for Boone, while Macie Culbertson and Montana Riddle had 10 apiece.

Crockett was led by Emmaline Hulse with nine points, all on 3-point shots.

Boone improved to 14-4 overall, 3-0 in. The Big Seven Conference. Crockett fell to 4-12, 0-3.