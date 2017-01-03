Lady Cyclones roll over South

Starting dominant from the outset, the Lady Cyclones ran away from Sullivan South for a 58-35 win at Treadway Gymnasium.

Elizabethton improved to 3-0 in league play and 6-7 overall while the Rebels dropped to 1-1, 4-6.

"I've seen this type of game coming," said Lady Cyclones' head coach Barry Johnson. "We've had some excellent practices."

It certainly helped the Lady Cyclones' cause to have Brittany Campbell back on the floor for the first time since November. She finished with 10 points, and added a great deal to the Cyclones' post mix.

"Having her back was a big, big deal for us," said Johnson. "We're really happy to have her back."

And Campbell said it was good to be back.

"I was nervous, but I've been ready to play," said Campbell. "I missed it a lot. It was hard not to think about things, but I just had to put it behind me and move forward."

The Lady Cyclones were the aggressors in the first quarter, and their strong efforts on defense and the glass led to a 20-8 advantage. It was even better in the second quarter, and Elizabethton carried a 35-14 edge into the locker room.

Then, showing a killer instinct, the Cyclones picked up where the left off with a 15-6 third-quarter edge to seal the victory.

So far the Cyclones have met every league challenge, but the road gets tougher Friday as they travel to play Sullivan East.

"Our girls have just competed every night," said Johnson. "We have to be mentally ready, I think we will be. We've got to execute, and we've got to do a good job on the boards."