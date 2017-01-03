Blue Devils earn sweep of Longhorns

The Blue Devils were trailing by two entering the final period, but they outscored the Longhorns 21-8 over the final eight minutes.

Blake Atwood was the leading scorer for Johnson County with 13 points. Zack Eller hit three shots from 3-point range to end with nine.

Sullivan East 62

Happy Valley 47

ELIZABETHTON — Gavin Grubb continued his big season on the hardwood with a 24-point performance to lead the Patriots over the Warriors.

Dustin Bartley with eight and Aaron Frye with six were the next highest scorers for East.

Sam Blevins paced Happy Valley with 16 points. Brayden Sams and Austin Hicks each scored eight.

Sullivan Central 76

Tri-Cities Christian 65

BLOUNTVILLE — Adam Rosenbalm had a monster game of 35 points and 13 rebounds, but the Eagles weren’t able to get the victory over their neighboring school.

Seth Beeler added 10 for Tri-Cities Christian, while Isaac Hatfield and Hunter Smith both had eight in a losing effort.

Central had four players hit double figures. Jordan Self led the way with 18 points, followed by Bryson Frazier with 17.

Aaron Rose and Ben Williams each finished with 10 in the Cougars’ victory.

KACHEA 50

University High 45

Jared Strickland scored 14 points as the Wildcats edged the Bucs.

Dylan Harper and Preston Quillin each contributed 10 points to the win.

Joseph Harless had a game-high 16 points for University High, which had eight points each from Ben Ordway and David Gantz.

CAK 51

Greeneville 49

MOSHEIM — Hunter Reynolds tallied a game-high 25 points to lift the Warriors over the Greene Devils.

Isaiah Sulack added 18 points in the CAK victory.

Dorien Goddard and Takeem Young each posted 15-point efforts to lead Greeneville.

Girls basketball

Unicoi County 48

Johnson County 41

ERWIN — Halie Padgett poured in 19 points and Kaylee Hendrickson added 10 to lift the Lady Devils over the Lady Longhorns.

Unicoi County led by just two points late in the fourth quarter when Neelee Griffith hit a pair of free throws and Hendrickson followed up with a 3-pointer on the next possession.

Michaela Cretsinger had 19 points, 12 of them coming in the final period, to lead Johnson County. Courtney Brooks finished with 11 points.

Sullivan East 76

Happy Valley 61

ELIZABETHTON — Megan Ollis had 16 points and Alyssa Hare added 15, all on 3-point baskets to lift the Lady Patriots over the Lady Warriors.

Megan Addison finished with 14 points and Kate Nidiffer came through with a dozen. East knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range.

Emily Whitaker paced Happy Valley with 15 points and Kaitlyn Roberts scored 13.

University High 39

KACHEA 25

A balanced attack combined with lock-down defense was enough to push the Lady Bucs past the Lady Wildcats.

Annika Oiler led University High with 10 points. Courtney Henley was right behind with eight points, followed by Ari Ramsaran and Gracie Crabtree with six each.

Alexia Harper was the leading scorer for KACHEA with 10.