Cyclones' Robinson, Norwood punish Sullivan South

Mr. Outside, Robinson, and Mr. Inside, Norwood, combined for 53 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocked shots as the Cyclones hammered Sullivan South 72-52 in a Three Rivers Conference contest Tuesday night at Treadway Gym.

The Cyclones (3-0, 14-3) remained in first place in the league.

INTERVIEWS: MICHAEL, ALEX AND LUCAS

Robinson turned in a vintage performance, collecting 33 points while also getting seven rebounds, and making things happen on defense.

“I was feeling the rhythm,” said Robinson. “We had that inside-outside thing with Alex kicking it out and Jacob (Norris) kicking it out, it’s a good combo. And when you have a guy like Alex, who is so big and strong, you know if you throw it in there he’s going to put it in the net somehow.”

Norwood did his work paint style with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

“The outside guys trust me,” said Norwood. “If I don’t have anything, I just toss it out to them. And they’re good enough shooters to knock it down, so I trust them.”

Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Honeycutt said Norwood was a major factor on both ends of the court.

“He was all over the place, defensively and offensively,” said Honeycutt. “Defensively I think he’s playing a lot smarter. He’s growing up and learning a lot, so we’re really excited about that.”

Other factors for the Cyclones included Corey Russell, who totaled eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

It was a little bit of a slow start, and the Cyclones led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter. They stretched their lead slightly to 36-28 at the break.

Then in the third quarter, the Cyclones opened with a 13-2 run that seemed to put the game away. However, South answered with a trio of treys and another bucket, all unanswered, to close within eight points at 49-41 toward the end of the period.

A strong fourth quarter by the Cyclones put the game on ice.

South (0-2, 8-7) got 17 points from Evan Morris and 12 from Weldon Carrico.

Now the Cyclones turn their attention to Sullivan East for a battle for first place.

“That’s going to be a big game,” said Honeycutt. “It’s at their place, and they’re tough up there. (Gavin) Grubb is one of the best players around here. But if we do we’re supposed to do, we feel confident.”