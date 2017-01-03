Cromer, Tarter honored by SoCon

Cromer, a senior guard, leads the league in scoring at 18.5 points per game. He averaged more than 21 points a game in the Bucs’ three contests over the holidays.

He scored 30 in a 92-71 victory over Savannah State and had 21 against VMI to out-duel QJ Peterson, who was leading the league at the time.

In the three games, Cromer shot 50 percent on field goals and was 12-of-24 from 3-point range. He shot 73 percent from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds and nine assists.

ETSU (11-3 overall, 1-0 in the SoCon) returns to action Thursday at The Citadel, a surprise overtime winner against Wofford on Monday night.

Tarter picked up her fourth player of the week award of the season by averaging 23.5 points, six rebounds and six assists in two games. The junior point guard had 24 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, as the Bucs beat Old Dominion.

Through 15 non-conference games, Tarter ranks in the top 20 in the NCAA in eight offensive categories while leading the SoCon at 20.5 points per game. The Johnson City native has racked up 10 straight double-digit performances and has eight 20-point games this year.

ETSU begins conference play Thursday at Mercer.