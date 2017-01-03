Bartow to serve as South Florida’s interim had coach

Bartow, in his first season as an assistant at South Florida, was chosen to be the team’s interim head coach after Orlando Antigua was fired on Tuesday.

Bartow was ETSU’s head coach for 12 years and had a record of 224-165. His winning percentage of .576 is the third-best in school history.

Bartow led the Bucs to a Southern Conference championship in 2004, the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season title in 2007 and back-to-back A-Sun tournament championships in 2009 and ’10.

He was replaced by Steve Forbes before the 2015-16 season.

South Florida is 6-7 this season and the program is reportedly under NCAA investigation for possible academic fraud issues. The Bulls were 23-55 during Antigua's tenure, which started with the 2014-15 season.

Bartow’s first game at the helm will be Saturday when South Florida plays SMU.

Antigua came to South Florida after spending six seasons as an assistant for John Calipari at Memphis and Kentucky.

"After a thorough and deliberate review of our men's basketball program, a decision has been made to make a head coaching change," USF athletic director Mark Harlan wrote in a letter to the program’s supporters. "I met with Coach Antigua earlier today to inform him of this and to thank him for his service to USF. We wish Coach Antigua and his family the very best."