Tarter takes over leadership role for Bucs

Last Wednesday, Tarter had one of the most memorable performances in East Tennessee State University women’s basketball history. The junior guard scored the final 14 points for the Bucs in a 70-60 win over traditional powerhouse Old Dominion at Brooks Gym. Led by her efforts over the final three minutes, the Bucs finished the game on a 14-2 run.

“She steps up for those big moments,” ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said about Tarter. “She understands when her team needs her. In the first half, she deferred quite a bit. But, we made a conscious effort in the second half to get her going by moving Jada (Craig) to the point. We moved Tianna off the ball and that allowed her to create off the dribble.”

Tarter’s stat line that night read 7 of 10 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for 24 points. She also dished out seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds in an iron woman effort, playing a total of 38 minutes.

Keith Turner, her high school coach at Science Hill, didn’t flinch when he heard about how she had taken over the game against the Monarchs. He commented how people don’t realize all the time she put in the gym working on her skills.

“That didn’t surprise me a bit,” Turner said. “Tianna has a high ceiling and she’s done incredible at ETSU. If she had chosen to go to a bigger school, she would have done the same thing there. But, ETSU has been a great fit for her and I commend the coaching staff for what they’ve done with Tianna.”

Tarter, who won three straight Southern Conference player of the week awards earlier in the season, was told to be more aggressive when the Old Dominion game was winding down. One assistant coach used a specific term to describe what point of the game it was.

“The assistant coach, coach (Nikki) Davis said it was T-time,” Tarter said. “I just had to take over. When I was playing the two-guard, I knew they couldn’t guard me.”

Most teams have had trouble guarding her this season, including Vanderbilt, against whom she scored 35 points. Tarter leads the team with 20.5 points per game and also 4.7 assists per game. At 5-foot-6, she also leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game. On the defensive end, her 38 steals through 15 games are nearly triple the total for the next highest player.

The coaches told her she was actually being too unselfish last week, so she changed her mentality in the second half to imitate one of the NBA’s best players, an all-star guard with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“They told me I was passing the ball too much,” Tarter said. “So the second half, I started attacking (the basket). But, it’s what I practice for, those late-game situations. I was thinking about being like Kyrie (Irving).”

As for the coaches, she’s just fine being Tianna.

Because they know her first priority is the team. While in high school, she led Science Hill to one of its best seasons in school history, going 31-1 and reaching the Tennessee Class AAA semifinals in 2013-14.

“All the way back into middle school, she has always wanted to make sure all of her teammates are involved,” Turner said. “Even some of our games, we would tell her, you just need to take over and do this yourself. There were many times she could have scored 40-50 points a game in high school, but she wanted to get everybody involved. But her desire to win, she doesn’t get enough credit for that. She hates to lose.”

That competitiveness led to her being a first team All-Southern Conference selection last season. Hitting the 1,000-point mark for her career recently against Elon, she’s likely to make the team again this year. There have been such efforts as 20 points and hitting the game-winning shot at Campbell. Against Murray State, she nearly hit a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

“She is so unselfish, so about the team,” Ezell said. “The bottom line is Tianna Tarter wants to win.”