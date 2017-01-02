Notes: Outlook for the second half of 2017 hoops season

Often times, things don’t look a great deal different heading into January as they did heading into TSSAA Hall of Champions games back in November. But here are a few observances based on what has occurred to this point in Northeast Tennessee:

1. There are no dominant teams in the Big Seven Conference on the boys’ side.

Science Hill is out in front of the pack, but the Hilltoppers have lost four games in a row — including a loss that didn’t count in the league standings to Dobyns-Bennett (a meager 3-10 on the season).

Daniel Boone, Sullivan Central and David Crockett are competitive, but haven’t proven to be standouts.

There is a silver lining here. With a record of 10-8, believe it or not, Science Hill has the most wins of any Region 1-AAA team. Only one squad, Cocke County at 9-6, is more than two games above .500. It appears the region crown is attainable for any of about seven or eight teams.

2. There are no dominant teams in the Three Rivers Conference on the girls’ side.

Some team may emerge over the next two or three weeks. It could be Happy Valley, Sullivan East, Elizabethton or even Sullivan South. But no team has put together a body of work that establishes it as a favorite.

With East playing both Happy Valley and Elizabethton this week, the Lady Patriots get first crack at stepping to the head of the class.

There is no regional tournament silver lining here. Getting past the 1-AA semifinals this year likely requires a substantial upset of Grainger (12-2) or Greeneville (13-4).

3. Daniel Boone’s girls are still on a state-tournament-type pace.

Losses to South Greene, Morristown West and undefeated Bradley Central come with a combined record of 43-5, so the Lady Trailblazers shouldn’t be deterred in their positive thinking by those contests.

However, Boone could certainly help its postseason chances by displaying a level of dominance within the Big Seven Conference. Science Hill, Tennessee High and maybe even Dobyns-Bennett or Sullivan Central may take issue with such a notion. This is a strong league on the girls’ side, so Boone’s task is a difficult one.

4. Is Elizabethton the team to beat in the Three Rivers boys?

Or is it Sullivan East or Unicoi County?

Already owning a win at preseason favorite Unicoi County, the Patriots have stated their case as the team to chase. And until another team in the league gets a similar win, it’s probably going to stay that way.

Certainly East has a nice body of work thus far. But Elizabethton’ has a nice resume, too. The only in-state public-school loss came against Alcoa, which could be the only team good enough to interrupt a Catholic-Fulton march to the sectionals from Region 2.

Unicoi County has makeup work to do while Happy Valley and Sullivan South have a lot of proving to do.

— — —

Wrestling update

Science Hill moved back into the state rankings, appearing in the No. 11 spot in this week’s poll.

Tennessee High is the top local team, standing at No. 9.

— — —

BOYS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill

Daniel Boone at David Crockett

Sullivan South at Elizabethton

Sullivan East at Happy Valley

Friday

David Crockett at Sullivan Central

Elizabethton at Sullivan East

Happy Valley at Sullivan South

Can the Indians pull a second-straight upset against the Hilltoppers? Being at home, and wanting to erase the sting of the recent rivalry loss should give Science Hill quite an edge. …

David Crockett should find out a lot about its Big Seven chances this week. …

If Sullivan East is going to rule the Three Rivers Conference, the proof needs to come in its next two games. And if Happy Valley is a real title contender, this needs to be a good week for the Warriors.

— — —

Sullivan East and Elizabethton used holiday tournament success to leap past Science Hill in this week’s High School Top 10:

Team W-L (Previous)

1. Sullivan East 15-4 (2)

2. Elizabethton 12-3 (6)

3. Science Hill 10-8 (1)

4. Greeneville 8-5 (3)

5. Unicoi County 8-7 (4)

6. Daniel Boone 8-6 (5)

7. Dobyns-Bennett 3-10 (7)

8. Hampton 8-6 (8)

9. David Crockett 7-7 (9)

10. Sullivan Central 8-7 (10)

— — —

GIRLS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill

Sullivan South at Elizabethton

Sullivan East at Happy Valley

Friday

Science Hill at Tennessee High

South Greene at Cloudland

Elizabethton at Sullivan East

Happy Valley at Sullivan South

It’s a big week for the Lady Hilltoppers as they face the two teams directly above them in the league standings. …

Dobyns-Bennett has muddled through a very tough schedule with the idea being to prepare for a good run through the Big Seven Conference. Evidence of how that has worked out will likely be displayed Tuesday in Johnson City. …

Elizabethton has a couple of genuine Three Rivers tests this week. ...

South Greene doesn’t figure to have trouble with Watauga Valley opponents this season, but if there is a challenge it would likely come on the road against Cloudland or Hampton.

— — —

There wasn’t enough evidence provided by area teams over the holidays to effect much change for this week’s girls rankings:

Team W-L (Previous)

1. South Greene 14-3 (1)

2. Daniel Boone 13-4 (2)

3. Greeneville 13-4 (3)

4. Science Hill 13-3 (4)

5. Sullivan East 10-7 (5)

6. Tennessee High 8-6 (6)

7. Elizabethton 5-6 (7)

8. Sullivan South 4-5 (8)

9. Dobyns-Bennett 6-10 (9)

10. Cloudland 9-6 (NR)