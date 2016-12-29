Indians shock Science Hill in Arby's Classic

After Gavin Grubb hit a pair of foul shots with 3.9 seconds left in regulation to give Sullivan East a 56-54 win over Tennessee High in the first game of the day, Dobyns-Bennett shook off a slow start to upset Science Hill 64-60.

For the Hilltoppers, the only silver lining surrounding a shocking loss to a Dobyns-Bennett squad that limped into the matchup with just two wins on the season is that the game didn’t count in the Big Seven Conference standings. Science Hill (10-8) went 0-for-18 from the 3-point line and 6-for-16 from the foul line, and the Indians (3-9) made just enough plays down the stretch to score a much-needed victory.

The game may not have helped the Tribe in the Big Seven race, but after watching his team struggle mightily against a tough non-conference schedule, D-B coach Charlie Morgan got choked up as he talked about the resiliency his players showed on Thursday, especially after falling behind by double digits early against the rival Hilltoppers.

“We’ve been struggling, but the guys have never quit,” Morgan said. “I know they’re young, and we use that a lot, but I felt like they grew up a little bit there today.”

Establishing a frenetic pace, the ‘Toppers built a 21-12 lead in the first quarter. Their full-court pressure generated plenty of fast-break points, including a thunderous two-handed slam by Bowden Lyon.

But as the second quarter unfolded, Science Hill started missing open shots from all over the floor, including the foul line. That gave the Indians an opening, and they took full advantage, using a flurry just before halftime to take a 32-31 lead into the locker room.

“I think we got too content with the fact that we were up 12 points,” said Science Hill’s Colby Martin, who finished with 10 points, seven steals, four assists and four rebounds. “We just kind of slowed down. At that point, we probably should have pushed the ball a little bit faster, kept going and never let up.”

The second half wasn’t much better for the ‘Toppers, who fell behind by as many as six points and could not find a way to generate enough baskets in the final minutes to get over the hump. Science Hill had a chance in the final 30 seconds to close within a single possession when Lyon soared toward the hoop for a transition layup, but Jordan Webb rejected the shot, the Tribe corralled the rebound and Hayden Cassell made a pair of clutch free throws with 13.6 seconds left in regulation to put D-B up 64-58.

The stat sheet showed that Science Hill did a lot of things right against the Indians. The Hilltoppers pulled down 14 offensive rebounds and only committed 11 turnovers while forcing D-B into 20 giveaways. But in the end, Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said a miserable shooting day was too much for his team to overcome.

“The ultimate objective is that you’ve got to put the ball in the hole,” Cutlip said. “When you get 14 offensive rebounds and are plus-nine in turnovers, if you just do anything right with the basketball yourself, then you should win. You’re not going to beat any solid basketball team if you continue to go to the line and miss free throws. That’s something that’s been an Achilles Heel all year.

“If you go up there and miss two free throws in a row, that’s a turnover. We get nothing out of that.”

The good news for the ‘Toppers is that they won’t have to wait too long to get a measure of revenge against the Indians. D-B will be in Johnson City on Tuesday night for a key Big Seven contest.

“It’s always a good game with Science Hill and Kingsport,” Martin said. “Credit to them for how they played. We’ll be ready for them next time.”

Marae Foreman poured in 19 points for D-B while Zack Griffin scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Cassell added 14 points for the Tribe, who advanced to play Sullivan East on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Lyon led the way for Science Hill with 15 points.

In order to snap its current four-game losing skid on Tuesday, Cutlip said his team will need to play smarter.

“Right now we’re not playing good basketball,” he said. “Our kids gave effort. Right now, we’re playing unintelligent basketball. We’re just not doing smart things, and that puts us in a situation where it makes it hard to win games.”

Sullivan East 56, Tennessee High 54

The Patriots only lead in the second half came with 3.9 seconds left when Gavin Grubb hit a pair of foul shots to lift East past the Vikings.

Grubb led the Patriots with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists, giving East (15-3) its first Arby’s Classic win since 2012.

“It didn’t look like a 9 o’clock in the morning basketball game,” said East coach John Dyer. “Both teams played tough. We just kept fighting, kept fighting and kept fighting. When you can put the ball in Gavin Grubb’s hands at the end of the game, you’ve got a chance.”

Michael Mays poured in 21 points and grabbed six boards to pace Tennessee High. Darius Eury added 12 points for the Vikings.