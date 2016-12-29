Cromer has career high as Bucs tame Tigers

Cromer scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half Thursday night as East Tennessee State University’s basketball team closed its non-conference schedule with a 92-71 victory over Savannah State at Freedom Hall.

Cromer, a senior guard who leads the Bucs in scoring, played only five minutes in the first half thanks to two fouls, including a technical for hanging on the rim after a dunk. He came out firing after halftime and finished 10 of 17 from the field.

“T.J. didn’t get to play much in the first half, but he really played well in the second half,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “He’s really playing well right now.”

The Bucs gave Forbes his 200th victory as a head coach, counting his junior college years.

Devontavius Payne had 17 points for the Bucs, including 14 in the first half when he went 4 of 9 on 3-pointers. He finished 5 for 14 from long range, cooling off late in the game.

“When the first shot fell, I was comfortable,” Payne said. “When you hit the first two, it gives you a lot of confidence to keep shooting the ball. Coach told me to keep shooting.”

The victory sends the Bucs into Saturday’s conference opener with a 10-3 record, the most non-conference wins for ETSU since the 1990-91 season. They open Southern Conference play on Saturday with a 2 p.m. home game against Virginia Military Institute.

“I’m proud of our team,” Forbes said. “Ten wins in non-conference is a tough thing to do. We’re not going to hang our hat on it. It’s a feather in our cap. It’s been a long time and I’m proud of our guys for doing it.”

Cromer was called for his technical foul at the 12:11 mark of the first half when he dunked on a breakaway and held onto the rim a little too long. He stayed on the bench until after halftime.

“To be honest, it didn’t feel great, but Coach encouraged me to keep positive and have a big second half,” Cromer said. “It was a fun game to play in, one of those games to get your feet back under you after the Christmas break.”

Savannah State (3-10) came in allowing 104 points per game, worst in the country. The Bucs didn’t manage that many, but were really never threatened.

ETSU didn’t trail all night and led by as many as 19 points in the first half and 23 in the second.

The closest Savannah State got in the second half was 50-40 before the Bucs began to pull away again as Cromer continued to connect.

Dexter McClanahan paced the Tigers by tying his career high with 28 points. He made 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range.

The Bucs made 14 3-pointers on 39 attempts, both season highs.

Also for ETSU, Hanner Mosquera-Perea added 13 points, seven from the free throw line, while A.J. Merriweather had 11.

Bucs freshman point guard Jason Williams got more playing time after the departure of Julian Walters, who left the team earlier in the week. Williams finished with a game-high six assists while turning the ball over just once in 17 minutes.

The Bucs had 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Savannah State went 15 for 38 from 3-point range, but made only seven 2-point baskets.

“I was really pleased with the way we defended tonight,” Forbes said. “Tough matchup because they spread the court and shoot threes. The key to the whole thing was not giving up the twos.”