Tarter lifts ETSU women past ODU

The junior guard the final 14 points for the East Tennessee State University women’s basketball team’s in a 70-60 victory over Old Dominion on Wednesday night at Brooks Gym.

It was the second year in a row the Bucs defeated the Lady Monarchs, long regarded as one of the traditional powers in women’s basketball.

Tarter finished with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. She had 10 straight points in a 12-1 run when the Bucs turned a 58-56 deficit into a 66-59 lead. She had just two points at halftime, but ended up finishing 7 of 10 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.

“The assistant coach (Nikki) Davis said it was T-time and time for me to take over,” Tarter said. “When I was playing the 2 guard, I knew they couldn’t guard me, and the second half, I was attacking. It’s what I practice for, those late-game situations.”

ETSU improved to 8-7, while ODU fell to 5-6.

But, the tradition of the ODU program made this win particularly special for ETSU coach Brittney Ezell.

“It’s a nice feather in the cap of the program,” Ezell said. “It’s not me or any one kid on the team. It’s a good program win. Coach Davis did a nice job with the scout. We’re not going to play a more talented scorer than (Jennie) Simms or most physical post players.”

Ezell said moving Jada Guinn to the point guard position, freed up Tarter offensively. But, she added it was also about Tarter embracing the moment.

“She understands when her team needs her,” Ezell said. “For Tianna to be scoring as much as she is, quite truthfully, she could score more. She is so unselfish and about the team. But, the bottom line is Tianna Tarter wants to win.”

The win didn’t come without its challenges.

ETSU held a 51-44 lead in the fourth quarter only to see Old Dominion score the game’s next 10 points.

Raven Dean knocked down a jumper to slow the Monarchs’ charge.

The teams battled back and forth until Tarter and a lock-down ETSU defense took over.

Shamauria Bridges finished with 15 points and Raven Dean added 11.

ETSU led 32-30 at the half and led throughout the third quarter before Old Dominion’s big rally.

Jennie Simms led Old Dominion with 17 points. Gianna Smith scored 11 points and Destinee Young ended with 10.

The Bucs have wrapped up a tough non-conference schedule and will play next on Jan. 5 at Mercer. It will be the Bucs’ Southern Conference opener.

“I’m like Tom Izzo having to apologize to our team,” Ezell said. “We’ve played 15 games in a time frame when most people play 11. We’re wearing them out, but tonight they showed a lot of toughness, a lot of grit and a lot of resolve I haven’t seen in a while. That was nice to see.”