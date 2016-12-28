ETSU announces Walters' departure

Bucs coach Steve Forbes announced on Wednesday that junior guard Julian Walters has left the team.

“Julian visited with me yesterday after practice with some concerns about his future at ETSU,” Forbes said Wednesday. “After our meeting, he informed me later in the day he planned on leaving our program.”

Walters was locked in a battle with freshman Jason Williams for playing time behind starting point guard Desonta Bradford and was playing about 10 minutes a game.

The 5-foot-10 Walters was a junior college All-American at North Dakota State College of Science, where his 118 3-pointers last season led the country. He averaged 4.0 points a game for the Bucs.

Walters, a business major from Madison, Wisconsin, made the Dean’s list in his first semester at ETSU.

“Julian is a fine young man and he’s done a tremendous job representing ETSU on and off court,” Forbes said. “We’d love to see him be a part of our program now and in the future, but we also want him to do what he feels is best for him. We wish him nothing but the best.”

With six seniors on the current roster and Walters’ departure, Forbes could have seven newcomers on next year’s roster. He has already signed Bo Hodges from Maplewood, the Class AA Mr. Basketball in Tennessee in 2015-16.

ETSU is back in action Thursday when Savannah State visits Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. tipoff.