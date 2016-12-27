Cyclones win Chick-Fil-A opener

Elizabethton went on a 11-0 run halfway through the first quarter en route to 86-66 victory over the Cougars.

Senior guard Michael Robinson poured in 29 points to lead the Cyclones, who will play Cherokee Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Sullivan Central will face Happy Valley in a consolation bracket game at 1:30 p.m.

“Our defense got on track early and that was a difference in the game,” Robinson said. “We did a good job of ball reversal and that was one thing we executed which I thought made a difference.”

The Cyclones led 24-11 at the end of the first quarter and held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way except for a basket by the Cougars’ Grayson Wright.

“I thought we did some things defensively that allowed them to stay quick at the start,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “We were rotating, but not quick enough. But we shot the ball well and played well most of the game.”

Wright and Jordan Self each scored 12 points to lead the Cougars.

Elizabethton enjoyed a 42-28 lead at halftime and kept a comfortable distance throughout the second half.

Jacob Norris added 11 points on the interior for the Cyclones. Corey Russell, Hayden Townsend and Alex Norwood added nine points apiece.

“Just the way the game flowed, I thought our kids did a good job of getting refocused,” Honeycutt said. “They cut the lead in the third quarter, but we pushed it back to 16 right after that. I was proud of how we kept our composure and poise.”

East Hamilton 87

Happy Valley 65

The Warriors led early on, but the Hurricanes stormed back to take a 37-31 lead at the half. They pulled away late for the final margin.

Vandrele Wilson scored 25 points to lead East Hamilton. Noah Fager added 17 in the Hurricanes win.

Sam Blevins paced Happy Valley with 15 points. Noah Worley finished with 12 and Brayden Sams added 11.

In the early games, Chuckey-Doak turned back Cloudland, 67-59, while Maryville Heritage topped Volunteer, 73-61. In the winners’ bracket, C-D will play Knox Central Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. while Heritage faces Morristown West at 5 p.m.

Maryville Heritage 73

Volunteer 61

Making their free throws down the stretch, the Mountaineers held off the Falcons.

Calvin Keeble hit five first-half treys for Heritage, and led the team with 24 points. Brandon Davis was 11 of 13 from the free throw line, and finished with 19 points.

Jared Lawson led Volunteer with 20 points.

Chuckey-Doak 67

Cloudland 59

The Black Knights got 26 points from Dokata Greer, 17 of them coming in the fourth quarter, to hold off the Highlanders.

Nicholas Jennings added 14 for C-D while Jacob Willett added 11.

Cloudland got 16 points from Robert Leeper, 15 from Josh Blair and 12 from Preston Benfield.