Crockett can't match up with Christ School

Falling behind by 18 points after the first eight minutes, the Pioneers were unable to mount a big challenge against North Carolina's Christ School. The Greenies won 80-54 on Tuesday afternoon in the opening game of the 34th annual Arby's Classic basketball tournament at Viking Hall.

Crockett fell to 7-6 on the season, and will play again Wednesday at 2:30 against Tabernacle Baptist, which lost 71-53 to Chattanooga McCallie. Christ School (9-3) advanced to the 16-team bracket, and will play Georgia's Sandy Creek on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

In other games Tuesday, Sullivan East was knocked off by Buford, Georgia, 65-58 while Tennessee High had nothing for defending champion Wayne, Ohio in an 83-46 decision. Dobyns-Bennett played Trinity, Kentucky, in a later game.

Former Dobyns-Bennett standout Matt Halvorsen had a nice return to the area. He led Christ School with 25 points, knocking down five treys. He had 17 of his points in the first quarter, and drew praise from Crockett head coach John Good.

"I thought there were no weapons allowed in Viking Hall," said Good. "And then he gets in here with his 3-point barrage. He's a great kid, and he works. I've said this, 'It's funny how that happens to kids who get in a gym all the time and shoot.' They show up on the big stage, and he did."

Crockett was behind 33-13 early in the second quarter, and used a 9-3 run to make things a little interesting. Guard Josh Releford said the team didn't stop believing in its chances.

"I feel like we can hang with anybody if we play good, and we're not nervous, and come out strong," said Releford. "That little spurt, it didn't last too long obviously. But we'll be better."

Releford didn't shoot it well, but led Crockett with 21 points. He was 6 of 25 from the field, including 2 of 17 from 3-point land. The Pioneers were 5 of 36 from behind the arc.

"I don't think we could have drove on them," said Good. "It's kind of pick your poison. If you drive in on a 6-9 kid, and you're 5-9, your chances are not as good. I thought (taking threes) was the best opportunity for us. We just didn't shoot well."

One bright spot for Crockett was the newly added Abe Strunk. A senior transfer from Florida, playing in his second game with the Pioneers, scored 10 points and added two assists. Mchale Bright chipped in with nine points. Paul Arrowood had six points and six rebounds.

William Fleming added 10 points for Christ School.

McCallie 71

Tabernacle 53

Junior Clay and Max Shulman each totaled 18 points to pace the Blue Tornado to the comfortable victory.

Franco Miller had 20 points for Tabernacle while Desmond Butler added 14.

Buford 65

Sullivan East 58

The Patriots hung around and made a game of it, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Burford’s trio of Marcus Watson (19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Donnell Nixon (16 points) and David Viti (16 points) proved to be too much for East. The Patriots (14-3) once again relied on Gavin Grubb, who totaled 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Wayne, Ohio 83

Tennessee High 46

Ray James led four players in double figures with 22 points for the Warriors.

L’Christian Smith added 12 points while Isaiah Price and Matt Palma each had 11. Michael Mays had 18 for the Vikings.