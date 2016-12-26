Hilltoppers staring at difficult rematch with Oak Ridge

But Hilltoppers' head coach Ken Cutlip said the real story was the 28-point lead Oak Ridge carried into the fourth quarter. That's the sticking point as these teams have a quick rematch in the opening round of the Arby's Classic on Tuesday night at Viking Hall. Tipoff is set for 8:30.

Also on the six-game first-day schedule is David Crockett, which will battle North Carolina's Christ School at 1 p.m.

Science Hill trailed 70-42 heading into the fourth quarter in a home matchup against Oak Ridge on Dec. 17. Cutlip emptied his bench, using the players who fit the role of No. 11 through No. 15 on the squad. That bunch put together a 30-point performance that Cutlip said made him proud, and forced the Wildcats to return to their starting lineup late in the game.

But the comeback didn't change his opinion of how Oak Ridge handled his team overall.

"They just dominated us," said Cutlip. "The final score is misleading. They were up 28 points and shot 67 percent from 3-point land. They are taller, longer and quicker than us. They could win a state championship."

Oak Ridge is 11-0 on the season while the Hilltoppers enter with a record of 10-6.

Cutlip's respect for Oak Ridge doesn't just come from the Wildcats' shooting ability. It comes from the way Oak Ridge made shots despite the challenges from the Hilltoppers.

"This is one of the best defensive teams I've had," said Cutlip. "We can defend people. But they still just made shots against us."

A weakness for the Hilltoppers this season has been shooting. And given Oak Ridge's ability to put points on the board, Cutlip said his team must shoot the ball well to have a chance to keep within shouting distance this time.

As for Crockett, the Pioneers face a team that just reloads with new high-level talent each season.

Head coach John Good said his team got the type of first-round draw it expected.

"Any draw in the Arby's presents a tough matchup for the local teams," said Good. "I am not sure if any team leaves the drawing thinking, 'We match up well," with the opponent.

"But we can't be defeated before the tipoff. We must rebound, and we cannot turn the ball over."

Christ School, a former Arby's champion, enters with a record of 8-3. Crockett stands at 7-5 on the season.

The tournament continues with five games Wednesday, eight games Thursday, six games Friday, and five more Saturday. The championship is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.