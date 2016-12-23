Vols take Bucs' momentum back to Knoxville

With Tennessee coming to town for a rare appearance Thursday night, the fans came out in droves. With 6,149 of them on hand — every seat in Freedom Hall was sold — the Bucs figured a rousing victory would likely equate to big business at the ticket office.

Instead, the Vols skipped town with a 72-68 victory, taking with them much of the momentum the home team had hoped to build.

The vast majority of the crowd was wearing blue and gold, and they went home disappointed as the Tennessee beat ETSU for the 10th consecutive time.

“Here’s the thing about that,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “They can still come back. We have a lot of season left. I would hope they do, that they really like the way our guys play, that they’re exciting and fun to watch. If they’re not, then maybe you don’t like basketball because I really thought our guys really played hard and battled.”

Forbes said his team didn’t appear too tight at the start, even though at one point, the Bucs were shooting 18.6 percent from the field.

“They didn’t act that way,” he said. “They were loose before the game. They were excited. A lot of times in pregame practice, I like a lot of activity. Actually, I went and calmed them down a little bit today. I could tell they were ready to go. I didn’t want them to pop themselves at 1:45 in the afternoon because we have a 7 o’clock game.”

It took a while for ETSU to get going. After trailing 32-23 at halftime, the Bucs picked up the pace and caught the Vols.

“First half, I feel like we just missed a lot of shots that we normally make,” said ETSU’s junior point guard Desonta Bradford, who had 14 points and eight assists.

ETSU went on a 13-4 run to start the second half, and suddenly the Vols had a game on their hands. The crowd was getting into it even though the play remained ragged at times. Neither team led by more than two points for an eight-minute stretch before the Bucs went cold as Tennessee’s inside defense intensified.

ETSU missed 10 of 12 shots until David Burrell’s 3-pointer proved to be too little to make a difference with 4.8 seconds left.

When it came down to the end, the younger Vols made the plays while the more experienced Bucs wilted for the second year in a row against Tennessee.

“Late in the game we got a couple of shots right there at the rim that went in and out,” Forbes said. “I think we just didn’t make shots. You have to give them credit. They guarded us, too. We weren’t shooting HORSE shots out there. We missed some shots — you guys have seen us play enough to know we make them.”

The Vols turned 17 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points.

“That was something I was worried about,” Forbes said. “If that’s 10 or 12, we probably win the game. That was a big part of the game.”

For the second year in a row, Detrick Mostella hurt the Bucs. The junior guard scored a career-high 25 points, making 8 of 15 shots, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

“We just didn’t execute the game plan like we should have down the stretch,” said ETSU senior guard T.J. Cromer, who had 14 points. “We wanted to win this more so for the community, but conference is about to start and that’s the most important part of the season.”

Forbes’ players and staff will go home for Christmas, and the head coach told them to enjoy the short break and come back ready to get to work. The Bucs reconvene on Monday. They take on Savannah State on Thursday to close out their non-conference schedule.

“We need to beat Savannah State and then we’d have 10 non-conference wins,” Forbes said. “I don’t know when the last time we had 10 non-conference wins. We’ll put those in the bank and then we’ll wait until March and see what happens with that. We’re going to have to go to Asheville and win it (the Southern Conference tournament), but we knew that when the season started.”

For the record, the Bucs haven’t won 10 non-conference games since the 1990-91 team won 14, including wins over Brigham Young, N.C. State, Cincinnati, Memphis State, UNC Charlotte and George Mason (twice). That team finished 28-5 and lost to Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m not deflated and they’re not deflated,” Forbes said. “It’s one game and we’re 9 and 3. Last year, we didn’t even have a winning record at Christmas time. And that’s the way I handled it in the locker room. I was very proud of them and I told them that.

“I told them to go home and have a great Christmas.”