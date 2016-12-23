Don't count on the Vols coming back any time soon

Will it ever happen again?

Don’t hold your breath.

Shortly after the Vols’ 72-68 victory over the Bucs in front of a sold-out crowd at Freedom Hall, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was asked if the series between the two schools will continue. Heading into the contest, word was Barnes wasn’t thrilled about playing the game in Johnson City. It was scheduled before he was hired at Tennessee. He confirmed that afterward.

“We’ll play anybody in the state — in Knoxville,” Barnes said. “We’ll do that. But our non-league schedule, we’re going to play a national schedule. We’re going to go places we can recruit, we want to recruit. We went to (North) Carolina this year. Georgia Tech’s on the schedule. We’ve been in conversation with Memphis. We want to to go New York. We want to spread our program out to where we’re a national program.

“Basketball in this state is really good. Today there’s so much parity. I haven’t coached against one coach since I’ve been in Tennessee that doesn’t know what they’re doing, that doesn’t do a great job with their team. But moving forward, we’re going to play a national schedule when we go on the road.”

The current deal, which was announced in 2014, included ETSU playing at Knoxville in 2014 and last year before the Vols returning the favor with the rare appearance in Johnson City this season.

Tennessee has won 16 of 18 meetings between the two schools, including the last 10.

A crowd of 6,149 was on hand, and they watched the Vols, who have played a difficult non-conference schedule, improve to 7-5.

“To come in here and get it done, I’m happy for our guys,” Barnes said. “They’ve been a fun group to coach. I’ve been hard on them and I’ve stayed hard on them, but the fact is I can see right in front of my face, they’re starting to figure it out a little bit.”