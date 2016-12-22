Vols pull away for win over ETSU at Freedom Hall

For the second year in a row, Tennessee dominated the final minutes to pull away from East Tennessee State University for a 72-68 non-conference basketball victory.

This time, it was on ETSU’s home court in front of an enthusiastic sellout crowd of 6,149 at Freedom Hall, and the Vols made the plays down the stretch while the Bucs came up empty.

“It really was a big win,” Tennnessee coach Rick Barnes said. “East Tennessee State is a talented team. As I told our guys coming in, they’re as talented as some of the teams in the SEC.”

It was Tennessee’s 10th consecutive win against ETSU in its first trip to Johnson City since 1963.

Detrick Mostella came off the bench to score 25 points for the Vols, and every one of his baskets seemed to come at the right time for his team.

Robert Hubbs III was the only other Tennessee player in double figures, with 11 points. Grant Williams had nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

T.J Cromer and Desonta Bradford each scored 14 points to lead the Bucs. A.J. Merriweather added 11. Bradford also had eight assists.

“I wanted to give our community a Christmas present,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “I wanted to take a picture of the board and say ‘Merry Christmas.’ But it didn’t happen.”

The Vols outscored the Bucs 8-3 over the final 1:50 after neither team led by more than two points over the previous eight minutes.

ETSU went scoreless for more than two minutes just when it needed something to happen the most.

With the Bucs leading 65-64 after Hanner Mosquera-Perea’s tip-in with 2:13 left, they went dormant, not scoring until David Burrell’s 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining.

Tennessee improved to 7-5 while the Bucs fell to 9-3.

“It would have been a feather in our cap,” Forbes said. “Honestly it really has nothing to do for us as far as postseason is concerned. We have to win our conference and win our conference tournament.

“This is a big game for our fans and our community, but VMI is a bigger game in my book because we have to win on Dec. 31 and thereon out in our league to get where we want to go.”

Mostella made three 3-pointers in the final 1:35 of the first half, including one right before the buzzer, to give the Vols a 32-23 halftime lead.

After a ugly start — the score was tied 14-14 after almost 14 minutes of action — the Vols began to put some distance between themselves and ETSU.

The Bucs shot 25 percent in the first half, missing numerous shots right at the rim. They were out-rebounded by seven in the opening 20 minutes.

Yet somehow, until Mostella’s long-range barrage, the ETSU was hanging around.

When Cromer nailed a 3-point shot to cut Tennessee’s lead to 23-21 with 1:49 left in the half, the mostly ETSU crowd began to stir for the first time.

Mostella then began his onslaught, connecting from distance 14 seconds later. His last one came after Merriweather tipped a Tennessee pass, but the Bucs couldn't ’t gain possession.

Instead, Tennessee got the ball to Mostella and he swished a shot from the left wing, sending the Vols sprinting into the locker room feeling pretty good abut themselves.

The Bucs came out with more energy in the second half, and with 16:27 left Mosquera-Perea scored while being fouled by Kyle Alexander. The free throw tied the game at 36-36.

Suddenly, the crowd became part of the story for the first time.

“I was really proud of our team,” Forbes said. “We came back in the second half and we battled. We got right back in it.”

The Vols pulled ahead again, this time by seven when Mostella hit a jumper with 12:04 left in the game for a 51-44 Tennessee lead.

Bradford drained a 3-pointer with 10:09 left to bring ETSU back within 52-51.

Burrell then drove and scored against three Tennessee defenders while being fouled. His free throw put ETSU up 55-54 with 9:31 on the clock. It was the Bucs’ first lead since they were ahead 12-10.

There were five ties down the stretch and the Vols took the lead for good on two free throws from Mostellla with 1:11 left.

Tennessee out-rebounded ETSU 44-35 and got 17 offensive boards. ETSU shot 37.5 percent, making half of its shots in the second half after the 25-percent opening half. The Vols shot 44 percent.

“You live and you learn,” Bradford said. “Put this game behind us and move forward. Conference is about to start and that’s the bigger picture.”

The Bucs play one more non-conference game — Dec. 29 at home against Savannah State — before beginning their Southern Conference schedule Dec. 3 when VMI comes to town.