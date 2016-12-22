Mostella, again, comes through in clutch against Bucs

The Bucs wished the Vols would have left him there.

The 6-foot-1 junior guard from Decatur, Ala., scored 25 points to lift the Vols to a 72-68 win over the Bucs on Thursday night at Freedom Hall.

But it was more than how many Mostella scored.

It was also when he scored them.

With the game tied at 65-apiece, he put a dagger in the heart of the Bucs’ chances with the next two scores.

He also came up with a pair of key rebounds and played lock-down defense on the other end.

“I just felt like we had to come through with our defense tonight and play hard and the scoring would come,” Mostella said. “I just feel like our role playing defense was big tonight.”

Certainly, the defense was big at the end of the first half.

But so was Mostella’s offensive performance. He scored the Vols’ last 13 points of the half. His 3-point goal with four seconds remaining gave the Vols a 32-23 halftime lead.

It was the second straight year that Mostella sank the Bucs.

He drained a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left when the teams met last season in Knoxville. That shot was part of a 17-point effort and it spurred the Vols on to a 76-67 victory.

In both years, the biggest story was Mostella coming through in the clutch.

“It felt great,” Mostella said about his first-half outburst. “We weren’t scoring at the time. We needed the offense from somewhere and luckily, I was able to make the shots and lift the team.”

Mostella ended 8 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He was also 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said his seven rebounds was a tell-tale sign of Mostella playing at such a high level.

ETSU coach Steve Forbes, whose team was looking for its second win against a SEC school in eight days, was also complimentary of the performance which Mostella gave.

“He hit some big shots, some timely shots, especially at the end of the first half,” Forbes said. “He made a couple of those shots with hands in his face. They were big shots.”

Desonta Bradford, who tied with T.J. Cromer with a team-best 14 points for ETSU, wasn’t surprised to see Mostella’s large output.

“We knew we were facing a great shooter,” Bradford said. “He got out to a hot start. When you’re a shooter, you hit a couple and you keep going.”

As for ETSU, the Bucs will also keep going after the disappointing loss. While the game was huge for the community, Forbes was quick to point out it isn’t as important as the league opener on Dec. 31 for the team's overall fortunes.

“That was a huge game for our community, but VMI is a bigger game in my book,” Forbes said. “We have to win on Dec. 31 and there on out in our league to get where we want to go. It would been huge for our fans. But we have to win those league games if we want to play in the postseason tournament.”