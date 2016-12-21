Bucs, Vols ready for historic matchup

The basketball teams from East Tennessee State University and Tennessee meet Thursday at 7 p.m. inside a sold-out Freedom Hall in the biggest sporting event to be held in Johnson City in many years. The matchup has been anticipated since its announcement on Nov. 20, 2014.

The game is being televised in parts of the state, locally on WEMT (Fox 39) with Jay Sandos handling the play-by-play duties and WCYB’s Casey Goetz providing the color commentary. It’s also being shown in Knoxville and Nashville.

“I talked to our players about keeping their circle tight and blocking out the noise around them,” said ETSU coach Steve Forbes, a former Tennessee assistant. “But they understand it’s a big game. This is a big game for our community and our fans.”

It’s the first time the Vols will have played in Johnson City since 1963. Tennessee has won nine straight games in the series, including last year’s 76-67 decision in Knoxville, and leads the all-time series 15-2.

“I’m just taking it as another big game that we want to win at home,” said T.J. Cromer, ETSU’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game. “That’s part of our goals, to go undefeated here at Freedom Hall. That’s just one step closer to our goal.

“It’s big for the community, but I’m taking it one game at a time. We don’t want to be too hyped up because at the end of the day, it’s still basketball. It’s still has the same rules and we just have to stick to the game plan.”

The Bucs are 9-2 and have won seven of their last eight games, including a victory over another Southeastern Conference team, Mississippi State. Tennessee comes in 6-5, but has played some top teams tough, including a 73-71 loss to North Carolina, ranked seventh nationally at the time.

“It’s kind of a big game for us, but we’re taking it how we take any other game — we’re just trying to get a win,” ETSU point guard Desonta Bradford said. “We know it’s big for the community and the fans.

“I think we’re all very confident. As long as we play our game and do what were supposed to do, I feel we can play with anybody.”

Almost half of Tennessee’s scoring has come from freshmen. Senior guard Robert Hubbs III leads the Vols, averaging 15.9 points per game. Freshman forward Grant Williams averages 10.7 points and a team-high 5.2 rebounds a game. Red-shirt freshman guard Lamonte Turner averages 9.9. points.

Kingsport’s John Fulkerson was becoming an integral part of the team, averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, before he suffered an elbow injury that is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks.

“They have great chemistry and I think they’ve gotten better and better as the year goes along,” Forbes said. “They really share the ball, they can score and they rebound. I think they have the personality of their head coach, toughness. They battle.”

This will be the Vols’ second game against a Southern Conference team. They opened the season with a loss to Chattanooga.

ETSU is out-rebounding opponents by about five a game, and that figures to be a key factor in the game. The Bucs managed to out-rebound Mississippi State by one, thanks to two offensive boards in the final seconds, including Hanner Mosquera-Perea’s tip-in with two seconds left to win the game

“We have to stick to our principles and be solid defensively,” Cromer said. “Coach preached to us that it’s going to come down to a battle of the rebounds. It’ll be a battle in the trenches. He said all five guys have to box out. Sometimes, I know I miss my man, so he put emphasis on making sure I box out this game.”

ETSU has several connections with Tennessee. Forbes and one of his assistants, Jason Shay, was on Bruce Pearl’s staff in Knoxville. Another assistant, Brooks Savage, is a UT graduate and was a grad assistant on the staff.

Mike Starke, ETSU’s director of basketball sport performance, worked for two years at Tennessee. Scott Carter, a former ETSU football player and now the school’s associate athletic director and chief operating officer, spent 10 years in the Tennessee athletic administration.

“This game is great for our team, great for our school, great for our community,” Forbes said. “I’m a historian. I know about the Dome, the N.C. State game, the Chattanooga games, the games the place filled up.

“I think it’s going to be great to see our venue filled up. I hope we can continue to get more and more people come here to watch us play. I think we have a good team that’s fun to watch.”