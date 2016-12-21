Barnes wants Vols to be a hot ticket

It’s a scenario he’d like to see repeated more often.

“We’d like to get to a point where everywhere we go it’s a big deal,” Barnes said Wednesday after stepping off the bus as the team arrived at the Carnegie Hotel. “That’s the aim of our program. We want people to be lined up. We want to get our program to the point that wherever we go, it’s a big deal.”

They’ll be lined up at Freedom Hall on Thursday night. The game is an official sellout with somewhere around 6,000 fans expected to be in attendance. The Bucs are 4-0 at home this year, 9-2 overall.

“We know here, this is the environment of what you’d expect in a conference game,” Barnes said. “They’ve had an outstanding year up to this point. They’re playing really good basketball.”

Tennessee comes in 6-5 with eight freshmen and five sophomores on the roster.

“We don’t like to use that term ‘rebuilding,’ ” Barnes said. “We said a year ago, we feel we have the ability and we want to at least have the mindset that every time we go on the court, we have a chance to win.

“We’ve been in some competitive games against some really good teams. We feel like we’ve let some of them get away and that’s what we’re trying to correct.”

The Vols have played in the Maui Classic in Hawaii, at North Carolina in Chapel Hill and Gonzaga in Nashville.

“Now we get to to go into a situation here and I think they realize it’s going to be a great environment,” Barnes said. “Players like that. Really good competitive players like being in situations like that.

“You can’t let the hype or any of that deal with what you’re thinking before the game. It’s going to be an experience for them. So many of them were in high school last year at this time. It’ll be good for them.”

The two teams played a close game last December in Knoxville. The Vols made their last seven shots to pull away from a late tie for a 76-67 victory.

“We know a year ago it was a tie game with less than a minute to play,” Barnes said. “They play really hard, extremely well coached, an older group. Steve Forbes has done a terrific job with this team and this program.

“We know it’s going to be a hard game, which they all should be. You play some games you think might be easier than others, but when you look around college basketball today, there’s not any easy games.”

The Vols will play at least 20 games in the state of Tennessee. They’ve already lost to Chattanooga, and beaten Tennessee Tech and Lipscomb. The Southeastern Conference tournament is in Nasvhille again in March.

“It’s amazing how many really good basketball teams there are in this state,” Barnes said. “We’re still trying to get our program where we want it to be. As a basketball fan, you have to really be excited when you talk about basketball in the state of Tennessee.”