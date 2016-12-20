Fulkerson disappointed, not discouraged

Expected to be out at least six weeks with an dislocated elbow suffered against Lipscomb, the 6-foot-7 freshman forward has readjusted his mindset.

The Kingsport native was looking forward to playing for the Vols in their first visit to Johnson City in 53 years. Now, he talks about being thankful to play a supporting role of traveling with the team and cheering on the Vols against the Bucs.

“It’s definitely tough,” said Fulkerson, who was born in Johnson City. “You’re looking forward to playing in front of people from your hometown, all the family and friends. I think it will be a great game with an amazing atmosphere. But I still get to be there with my team and I’m grateful for that opportunity.”

Fulkerson is grateful for all the opportunities he’s had so far with the Vols. He had worked his way into the starting lineup after posting a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, along with five blocks, two steals and two assists against Oregon.

He started the next game in the Vols’ win over NAIA school Chaminade and he later added a 12-point and eight-rebound performance against Georgia Tech.

Growing up in Northeast Tennessee, just the act of running out on the court at Thompson-Boling Arena is something that gets him ready to sing “Rocky Top.”

“It’s like a dream come true, to know you can set your mind to it and achieve it,” Fulkerson said. “All the games I’ve played in have been fun. It’s so special to play for the Vols.”

He’s also playing for one of the college game’s most successful coaches. Rick Barnes has over 600 wins to go along with 22 NCAA tournament, six Sweet 16 and one Final Four appearance. But Fulkerson said the respect isn’t about the numbers.

“Rick Barnes is by far the greatest coach I’ve played for,” he said. “He really makes a point for you to take care of the details. Coach Barnes is a great coach off the court as well and that makes it easier playing for him.”

The respect is mutual as Barnes has praised Fulkerson for his energy, saying that Fulkerson is just now understanding how good he can be.

Fulkerson fondly remembers playing in Kingsport and still holds the coaches at Dobyns-Bennett in high regard. His decision to transfer to Christ School in Asheville for his junior and senior seasons was about getting a better chance to play at a school like Tennessee.

“It wasn’t anything against the people at D-B. I like Coach Morgan and all the coaching staff there,” he said. “It was an opportunity for myself to get better and to have more of an opportunity.”

Fulkerson still remembers how intense the Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill rivalry was. He wasn’t happy when the Indians were swept by the Hilltoppers as a sophomore.

He got his revenge after transferring to Christ School in a game at the Arby’s Classic. Fulkerson dominated inside and finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

It wasn’t unusual to see him flourish on the defensive end. While at Christ School, he broke former Duke star Mason Plumlee’s record for blocks. His overall numbers included averaging a double-double of 14.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He also had 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks per game.

But college is a big adjustment from high school as much in the classroom as on the court. So far, it’s been no problem for Fulkerson, who credits the UT athletic department for giving himself and other athletes a chance to succeed.

“My classes have gone great,” he said. “We have a big support staff who helps us, so that makes it easy.”

It’s not expected to be easy for the Vols (6-5) against the Bucs. But Fulkerson plans to be there, giving the support to his teammates and knowing he’s one day closer to getting back on the court.