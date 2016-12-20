Forbes says big game not about him

The ETSU head coach once coached for — and was fired by — Tennessee, so his history will be part of the story.

But Forbes is trying to deflect any attention that comes his way leading up to Thursday’s sold-out game at Freedom Hall.

“For the players and the fans and the community, it’s a big game,” Forbes said, “but it’s not about me. I have some great memories about Tennessee and I’ll always have those. I moved past that a long time ago.”

Tennessee hasn’t played in Johnson City since 1963, so a home victory over the state’s main university would be monumental for ETSU and its second year head coach.

“After the Morehead State game, (former ETSU star) Greg Dennis was in our locker room,” Forbes said. “Everybody talks about the ’90s here. They have their own banners. I said we have to get our own banner, but I told them the one thing they can do that they didn’t have a chance to do in the ’90s is beat Tennessee at home. They didn’t get the opportunity.

“They could get something that they’ll have for the rest of their lives.”

It’s been five years since Forbes was fired along with Bruce Pearl and the rest of the staff at Tennessee. Pearl was fired, in part, for lying to the NCAA during an investigation into a possible recruiting violation.

Pearl’s staff, which included Forbes and Jason Shay, now one of Forbes’ assistants at ETSU, were also let go.

It was the end of an era for Tennessee basketball, one that saw the Vols rise to new heights. Under Pearl, they earned their first ever No. 1 ranking and made the Elite Eight in 2010, missing out on the Final Four by one point.

“We had it rolling,” Forbes said. “We had good players, good coaches, good chemistry. I think the most impressive thing we did was consistently win.

“We were there when Florida won two national championships and yet after that they didn’t make the tournament. We kept making the tournament. I felt like we could continue to win there and win for a long time.”

Then the hammer came down. Pearl, now Auburn’s coach, received a three-year “show-cause” penalty from the NCAA, virtually banning him from coaching in big-time basketball during that period. Forbes and Shay received one-year penalties.

Forbes packed five years worth of memories into boxes and moved out of his office on March 22, 2011, his 46th birthday.

“It’s hard for your family,” Forbes said of being fired. “For me, as a professional, it’s something you just have to deal with. But it’s harder as a husband and a father. You have to tell your wife and kids you have to move. That’s really hard, especially for the children, because that was where they really grew up and had a lot of friends.”

Forbes landed on his feet as head coach at a junior college, Northwest Florida State, although he had a couple of major-college offers despite the show-cause.

“I knew I wanted to continue to coach and junior college was the best option,” he said. “A couple of high major schools called. I just told them they didn’t want that extra baggage around the program. I was being honest with them. I even had an SEC school call me right after we got fired.”

Once he got to Florida, Forbes said he began to feel better. After all, he was coaching again, albeit at a much lower level, and being away from continual reminders of his situation was good for his soul.

“The one thing that you don’t realize, when you live in it, you live in Knoxville and you’re going through it, you wake up every day and that’s all you think about,” he said. “Once you’re outside of it, things got easier. I felt better because I didn’t face it every day. There’s a lot of people in the world that don’t know what happened.”

Forbes got his team to the junior-college national championship game twice. His penalty was long expired and it was time to move back up to the big time.

“I had a chance to coach really good players,” Forbes said. “A lot of my friends in Division I were recruiting my players, so I kept in contact with everybody.”

Kansas’ Bill Self offered him a job, but the school’s administration would not allow the hire to happen because of the penalty, even though it had expired.

“I knew when I got another job, it had to be in the right place, for the right person,” Forbes said.

That’s when Gregg Marshall at Wichita State called. Forbes jumped at the opportunity.

“I thought that was really the right place for me,” Forbes said. “I was really lucky to get that chance.”

After two years and 65 wins in Wichita, Forbes had cemented his reputation as a recruiter. ETSU called when Murry Bartow was let go, and the rest is history.

Now, Forbes is facing one of his old schools, and he’s trying to treat it as just another big game.

“It was a good time to be at Tennessee and we won a lot of games, but I’m past that and I’m more worried about now,” said Forbes, who already has wins over Georgia Tech and Mississippi State in his two years at ETSU. “I’m ready to make memories here at East Tennessee State.”