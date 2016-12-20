Bridges sets record, ETSU women beat Coppin State

Bridges broke a school record for most made 3-pointers in a career and the Bucs beat Coppin State 70-58 on Tuesday, bouncing back strong a day after falling to Maine. ETSU's women are now 7-7 overall.

Bridges knocked down a 3 just nine seconds into the second quarter to break the previous school record of 239 career 3-pointers, which was held by Michele Devault. Bridges finished with 21 points.

The Bucs led by nine points at the half thanks to Bridges and Tianna Tarter, who combined for 24 points in the first half. Tarter finished with a game-high 23 points.

After the Bald Eagles went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter to cut ETSU's lead to four points, the Bucs retook control in the fourth quarter by knocking down seven consecutive field goals. Back-to-back buckets by Tarter put the Bucs up by 17 points, their largest lead of the contest. The Bucs shot 75 percent from the floor over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Tuesday's win marked a big turnaround by Bridges and Tarter, who scored a combined 20 points on 6-for-24 in Monday's loss to Maine. The duo went 16-for-34 against Coppin State and scored 44 points.

Carley Lytton added 10 points for ETSU on Tuesday while Malloree Schurr pulled down 11 rebounds.

Tiara Goode scored 18 points to lead Coppin State. The Bucs will be off for just over a week, returning to action inside Brooks Gym on Dec. 28 against Old Dominion.