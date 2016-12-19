University High holds on against North

Vargo’s free throws came at the end of a second half which saw the Bucs push the lead out to six points on multiple occasions only to see the Raiders fight back.

But in the end, the Bucs showed enough mettle to hold on for the win.

“North kept coming and kept coming, but we made some plays at the end which allowed us to hold on,” University High coach Justin Penley said. “Joseph played well for us. He’s been on a roll the last handful of games and we need that from him.

“Charlie didn’t play his best game tonight. He’s better than he played, but he stepped up there and stuck those free throws when we needed him to.”

Penley was also complimentary of the job which David Gantz did defensively on North’s Tyler Arnold. Arnold still finished with a team-high 14 points, but Penley pointed out they were hard-earned.

Devan Price finished with 13 points and Peyton Robinson added 11 for North.

The Raiders pulled out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter but, the Bucs scored the next 12 points before Robinson ended the run in the second quarter.

North battled back to take a 20-19 lead before UH ended with the last six points of the half. Jake Hubbard hit a bank shot at the buzzer for the 25-20 advantage at the break.

University High was able to push the lead out to six points on four different occasions in the third quarter, but each time North came back.

The lead was also at six multiple times in the final period, but North kept slicing into it.

Gantz tallied nine points for University High, while Hubbard and Vargo contributed eight points each.

Girls

Sullivan North 48

University High 33

The Lady Raiders scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed against the Lady Bucs.

Shenoah Bradley had 19 points to lead North, while Kaitlyn Vaughn finished with 12.

Assistant coach Johnny Bolton was on the bench for University High as head coach Randy Winstead was serving a suspension after being called for two technical fouls in the South Grenee game.

Courtney Henley led the Lady Bucs with 10 points, while Annika Oiler and Ari Ramsaran both ended with six.