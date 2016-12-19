Cold-shooting ETSU women fall to Maine

The Bucs shot just under 29 percent from the floor in a 61-48 loss to Maine. The 48 points marked a season-low for ETSU, which fell to 6-7. The Bucs will face Coppin State on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Maine embarked on an early 11-0 run to build a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Black Bears (7-5) eventually pushed their lead to 17 in the second quarter before heading to the locker room with a 35-22 advantage.

But after halftime, Tianna Tarter jumpstarted ETSU's offense by scoring six consecutive points, which turned out to be the start of an 11-0 run for the Bucs. ETSU was able to close Maine's lead to four points, but never got any closer.

Tarter finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists while Carley Lytton also scored 12 points. Raven Dean had nine points while Shamauria Bridges scored eight for the Bucs.

While ETSU had a rough day from the field, the Bucs thrived from the foul line, going 13 for 16 (81.3 percent). The Bucs also outrebounded Maine 39-32. Micah Norris led ETSU with seven rebounds.

Tanesha Sutton poured in a game-high 16 points and pulled down six boards to pace Maine, which will face Miami Tuesday.