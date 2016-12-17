Science Hill's rally falls short against Oak Ridge

The Wildcats scored first, then David Bryant tied the game only to see Oak Ridge answer with the next 10 points. Tasion Jones had seven of those first dozen and he finished with a game-best 20 points. He hit four shots behind the arc as well.

Despite the opening act, Science Hill chopped away at the margin and trailed by five after a quarter. The next two quarters belonged to the Wildcats and they took a 70-42 lead to the fourth. That's when the 'Toppers started a furious comeback was turned up.

Science Hill's bench players accounted for 46 points in the contest. Included in that was 11, all in the final quarter, from Kendle Cutlip. Oak Ridge scored just 12 points in the fourth, to Science Hill's 30.

"The fourth quarter was not about the back ups. That fourth quarter was about the program," Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. "What made me proud was to see the upperclassmen encourage those. When you're in a game and you're getting beat, you can set over there and hold your head. Our kids didn't do that."

In the final eight minutes Science Hill reeled off runs of seven, nine and 12 points.

"It means something, I looked at those kids starting the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand at that point and I told them the score was 0-0," Cutlip said. "I said it was your time to tell the coaching staff we need to give you an opportunity when it matters. That's my approach if we're up 28 or down 28, that's how I approach it in that mode. Those kids stepped up and played well. There will be some opportunities, what it can do is elevate everyone."

Oak Ridge had four players in double-digits. Joining Jones was Anthony Gibson with 18, Tyshewn Young with 11 and E.J. Bush with 10.

Science Hill fell to 10-6 before the Arby's Classic. The same Wildcat team will be Science Hill's first opponent when that tournament starts on Dec. 27.

"They are an outstanding program. They're one of the top three teams in the state without a doubt. We knew we had our hands full," Cutlip said about Oak Ridge who won the Region 2-AAA Championship a season ago.