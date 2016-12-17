University High shuts down Patrick Henry

The Bucs limited the Rebels to just nine field goals for the entire game.

Joseph Harless led University High on the offensive end with 12 points. Jake Hubbard scored 11 points, while Ben Ordway knocked down a pair of early 3-point goals.

The Rebels, who scored just a dozen points in the second half, were led by Samuel Fullen with nine points.

Wesley Christian, Ky. 59

David Crockett 44

GREENEVILLE — Josh Releford had 27 points in a losing cause for the Pioneers on Saturday in President’s Classic at Hal Henard Gym.

Loic Tchokogoue scored 15 points to lead a Wesley Christian team with an international flavor. Benson Lin and Denys Bachurin each ended with 14 points.

Elizabethton 70

Morristown West 40

ELIZABETHTON — Michael Robinson had a 27-point performance as the Cyclones rolled over the Trojans.

Elizabethton led 45-14 at the half and 62-21 after three quarters.

Corey Russell added nine for the Cyclones, while Jacob Norris, Adam Cornett and Hayden Townsend all finished with six.

Jacob Metler and Mason Bare both had seven to lead Morristown West.

Sullivan East 90

Providence Academy 44

BLUFF CITY — Gavin Grubb continued his early-season torrid pace with a 30-point performance for the Patriots.

Micah Ellison finished with 14 points and Ethan Whitney added 11 as East took a 20-point lead into the break and kept adding to it in the second half.

Camreron Patterson ended with a dozen points for Providence, which got 10 points from Neil Stoltzfus.

Tennessee High 53

Union, Va. 50

BLUFF CITY — Michael Mays scored 28 points as the Vikings took the hard-fought win over the Bears.

Christian Webb added 10 points in the Tennessee High victory.

Wes Slagle tallied 19 points and James Mitchell accounted for 16 to lead the Bears.

Greeneville 80

IDEA, Washington, D.C. 46

GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils bounced back from a Friday loss by hammering the team from Washington, D.C.

Takeem Young led the way with 17 points, while Caden Ramsey and Dylan Debusk each ended with 13 points. Logan Shipley scored seven and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Teyon Harrod scored 13 points and William Leach finished with 10 for the boys from the nation’s capitol.

Tri-Cities Christian 61

Pineville (Ky.) 51

HARROGATE — Adam Rosenbalm posted a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles to the win the J. Frank White Academy tournament.

Hunter Smith knocked down four 3-pointers as part of a 17-point effort. Seth Beeler and Isaac Hatfield scored a dozen points each.

Josh Lawson paced the Mountain Lions with 19 points, while Trent Lefevers finished with 13 points.

Girls basketball

David Crockett 36

Sullivan South 34

Keyara Steinmetz hit a pair of game-winning free throws with 8.6 seconds left to lift the Lady Pioneers over the Lady Rebels.

South missed a potential game-winning, 3-point shot. After getting the offensive rebound and getting fouled with 0.6 seconds left, the Rebels missed a chance to tie at the free-throw line.

Steinmetz and Kassie Lowe scored 10 points each to lead Crockett. Macy Morton scored six points and Bayleigh Day had five, including the Pioneers’ only 3-point goal.

Hannah Clark, Madison Townsend and Ashely Hallock all ended with six points for South.

Daniel Boone 78

North Point, Md. 55

SMYRNA — Sydney Pearce scored 16 points as the Lady ’Blazers clipped the Lady Eagles.

Macie Culbertson and Montana Riddle ended in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Boone showed balance with nine points for Jaycee Jenkins and eight each for Emily Sizemore and Makenzy Bennett.

Natavie Jackson paced North Point with 12 points, followed by Nicole Hope and Shanatya Johnson with 10 apiece.