Elon crushes ETSU women, 79-51

Big, strong, quick and major-level tough, Elon simply put a whipping on the Buccaneers. The final score was 79-51 on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

“It's embarrassing,” said ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell. “I told (the players) I've never been that embarrassed. But there's no sense in me ranting and raving and screaming and acting like a lunatic.

“At some point the onus has to fall on the kids for what they choose to do — choosing to play hard, choosing not to play hard. The way they approached the game today was wrong. Their attitude and effort was wrong. That's on me to fix. It all falls on my shoulders and I can take it. But it's very disappointing.”

The Bucs had won three of their last four, but this setback put them at 6-6 on the season. Elon improved to 5-4.

With a resume that featured three straight competitive games against ACC opponents, Elon apparently came in looking to quickly erase those losses from the memory banks.

“They are consistently a top 10 mid-major program,” said Ezell. “They've played a tough schedule, and lost to Duke and North Carolina by single digits. I would liken them more to a Vanderbilt than a UT. They came in and stuck it to us. They're a really talented team.”

It wasn't a great setting for remembering a nice accomplishment, but Tianna Tarter became the 23rd member of ETSU's 1,000-point club. She finished the game with 13 points to move her career total to 1,001. Tarter led the Bucs in scoring, rebounds (7) and assists (5).

After ETSU tied the game on a pair of baskets by Tarter at 4-4, it was little else but a nightmare for the Bucs the rest of the first half. Tarter didn't score before the break, and Elon's lead gradually grew. It was 21-11 at the end of the first quarter, and 41-20 at halftime.

ETSU simply had no challenge for Elon in the paint as the Phoenix outscored the Bucs, 48-16, for the game. Ra'Shika White, a 6-foot-4 freshman post, was a big part of that advantage and finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Also, the Bucs rarely got an uncontested look, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point land for 18 percent, and 14 of 60 overall for 23 percent.

“They did a good job switching off, and we didn't have any resolve as to going into the paint,” said Ezell. “They scored 48 points in the paint, 20 points off our turnovers, and 24 points in transition — all things we talked to our kids about in the week leading up to preparation.”

Foul trouble plagued the Bucs in the first half as four of the five starters eventually found their way to the bench because of it. But if there was any thought of ETSU mounting a serious comeback, it was partially squelched by an 11-4 second-half start by the Phoenix.

Trailing 55-26, the Bucs authored a Tarter-infused mini-run to make it 55-33 with 1:53 left in the third quarter. But the Phoenix quickly responded with four straight points, and carried a 26-point edge into the fourth quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, Tarter and Shamauria Bridges were a combined 8 of 27 from the field while the rest of ETSU's team was 1 of 19. Bridges finished with 11 points, but was 3 of 17 from the field.

If there was a tiny bright spot, it may have come in the fourth quarter when ETSU freshmen Kayla Marosites and Kelci Marosites combined to score 13 of the Bucs' last 14 points with Kayla totaling eight. Kayla also had three rebounds and a steal. Also, Morgan Martin logged 16 minutes while totaling six points and three rebounds.

Malloree Schurr chipped in with four steals for the Bucs.

Shay Burnett led Elon with 19 points while Essence Baucom added 14 points and six assists. Lauren Brown totaled 10 points.

Next up for the Bucs is the Miami Holiday tournament. They will play Maine on Monday at 3 p.m. — a team Ezell said is better than Elon — and will also play Tuesday in the event.