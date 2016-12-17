Bucs beat Morehead for seventh win in last eight games

Instead, T.J. Cromer's 23 points and seven assists helped the Bucs escape with a 78-68 win at Ellis Johnson Arena.

The Bucs (9-2) won for the seventh time in the last eight games. ETSU jumped out to a 23-point lead in the first half and held on to the lead despite a pair of cold shooting stretches in the second half.

The Eagles, playing just two days after suspended head coach Sean Woods resigned amid charges of player abuse, fell to 2-8.

"I didn't talk about a trap game to our team. I don't believe in that," ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. "But we came out focused and ready to play."

The focus of both teams had come into question before the game.

After all, ETSU had beaten SEC school Mississippi State 67-65 on Wednesday night. And the Bucs are scheduled to host Tennessee this Thursday.

But the strong early start cast away any doubts about their focus.

"I knew this wouldn't be an easy game," Forbes said. "But our attention to detail in the first half was off the charts. I thought it was a really good win."

Hanner Mosquea-Perea finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Desonta Bradford also scored 13 points and dished out six assists in the ETSU victory.

The Bucs went 10 of 19 from 3-point range and also enjoyed a 30-24 advantage in points in the paint, despite a 44-36 rebounding deficit.

ETSU, which hit half of its 52 shots, led by as many as 20 points in the second half. The Eagles had 19 more shot attempts, but only hit 32.3 percent from the field. Still, they rallied to cut the margin to eight points on four different occasions.

Xavier Moon, who played junior college ball for Forbes in Florida, led Morehead with 19 points. DeJuan Marrero finished with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

With the Morehead game behind them, the Bucs can now turn their full attention to the sold-out game with Tennessee on Thursday. Forbes said the team is scheduled to meet Sunday and watch Tennessee’s televised game against Gonzaga.

"It's a game I know is very important to our fans and our community," Forbes said. "Tennessee hasn't been to Johnson City since before I was born, in 53 years, so I understand the importance of game. It won't help us win the Southern Conference or put us into the (NCAA) tournament, but for our kids, it's a chance to get a signature win."