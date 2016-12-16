Wattad, Norris honored at Hilltoppers' game

Both men created lasting legacies during their days at the school — Norris on the baseball diamond and Wattad on the hardwood. As their respective jerseys were retired during a ceremony held between games at the Champion Chevrolet Shootout, their individual stats were read out over the public address system, and the numbers were staggering.

Wattad finished his career as Science Hill’s all-time leading scorer while Norris recorded a dizzying number of strikeouts on his way to becoming one of the top high school pitching prospects in the country.

But while the folks in the stands were marveling at the numbers, Norris and Wattad were reflecting on the relationships they built with their high school teammates and coaches.

“Hanging out with all these old coaches, it just makes you miss it,” said Norris, who just wrapped up his first full season with the Detroit Tigers. “These coaches here have done so much to make this possible for me, it’s hard to even put it into words. I’m very honored and very thankful.”

Wattad said he thought he was prepared for what awaited him on Friday night, but once he walked onto the floor, he was taken aback by the rush of warm memories. Like Norris, Wattad’s thoughts turned to the time he shared with his teammates — wins over Dobyns-Bennett and post-practice trips through the Pal’s drive thru with Landon Turner and Dionte Gray.

Wattad said he had a chance to speak to the current Science Hill basketball players before their game against Fulton on Friday. As an assistant coach at Lincoln Memorial University, addressing a locker room full of players is a common task for Wattad, so he imparted as much knowledge as he could.

But Wattad admitted that there was no way to convey the importance of savoring every moment of their high school careers.

“There is absolutely no way you can comprehend time until it passes you by,” he said.