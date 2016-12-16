Science Hill can't catch Fulton

Fulton jumped on Science Hill in the third quarter and managed to stay one step ahead of the ‘Toppers the rest of the way en route to a 67-59 win on the first day of the Champions Chevrolet Shootout. With the loss, Science Hill fell to 10-5 on the season.

“It’s one of those teams that you have to beat them,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “They take care of the basketball, they’re well-disciplined on offense and it’s hard to get them out of control and making bad decisions. So they’re very hard to come back on.”

Fulton pushed its lead to as many as 12 points in the third quarter. The Falcons were able to move the ball around in their half-court sets and knock down open jumpers, but they also made the most of their fast-break opportunities during the period.

Science Hill was able to trim Fulton’s lead to 54-47 early in the fourth quarter, but a quick 5-0 run put the Falcons back up five.

A 3-pointer by Tripp Povlich got Science Hill within five points with 57.6 seconds left in the contest, but Fulton handled Science Hill’s pressure well down the stretch and made enough foul shots to hold on.

Meanwhile, Science Hill struggled at the foul line, going 6-for-11 in the fourth quarter and 13-for-26 overall.

Donovan Filer led Fulton with 15 points while Edwards Lacy scored 11 and Markese Sheely had 10.

Bowden Lyon’s 12 points were tops for Science Hill. Colby Martin and Holden Hensley scored 11 each while David Bryant and Tripp Povlich each notched eight points.

Science Hill (girls) 46, Fulton 34

The Lady Hilltoppers used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Lady Falcons.

The late spurt helped Science Hill break open a defensive struggle against a long, athletic Fulton squad that features Kentucky signee KeKe McKinney. McKinney scored 12 points and blocked or altered plenty of interior shots, but Science Hill (11-1) was able to find a way to win.

Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said he knew Friday’s game wasn’t going to be pretty, but his team’s tenacity and persistence won out in the end.

“We told the kids before the game this was not going to be a pretty game offensively,” he said. “We’re going to have rebound, take care of the ball, play with a lot of guts and grind it out. I thought it was just a great job by our kids.”

Diesel Love came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her game-high 13 points in the period. Alashia Smith had 11 points for the Lady Hilltoppers, who will face another tough test on Saturday against Oak Ridge.