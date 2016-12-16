Crockett downs Washington, D.C. school

Cole Ricker and Will Stevens also hit double figures for the Pioneers with 11 points each.

Crockett will play Wesley Christian, Ky., today at 5:30 p.m. in the showcase event hosted by Greeneville.

University High 63

Marion, Va. 50

BRISTOL, Va. — Joseph Harless led the Bucs storm past the Scarlet Hurricanes with a game-high 33 points.

Charlie Vargo added some insurance with 16 points.

Happy Valley 52

Virginia High 39

BRISTOL, Va. — Sam Blevins had a game-high 15 points as the Warriors defeated homestanding Virginia High to advance to the championship game of the Bearcat Invitational.

Chris Young came through with 13 points for Happy Valley, which had the rest of its scoring spread out.

Robby Medley and Dawson Garrett each finished with nine points to lead the Bearcats.

Richlands, Va. 67

Sullivan South 53

BRISTOL, Va. — Luke Phillips tickled the twine for 29 points and Scottie Ball finished with 22 as the Blue Tornado ran past the Rebels at the Bearcat Invitational.

Richlands will play Happy Valley at 8:30 p.m. tonight in the championship game.

Hampton 62

North Greene 58

HAMPTON — Chris Holtsclaw had 18 points and Charlie Butler finished with 15 as the Bulldogs handed the Huskies just their second loss of the season.

Jose Velsaquez ended with nine points for Hampton.

Cameron Freshour posted a 15-point effort to lead North Greene. Zane Potter scored 13 and Wesley Dotson added 11 for the Huskies.

Cloudland 95

Unaka 69

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Preston Benfield hit four shots behind the 3-point arc in a 25-point performance as the Highlanders blew out the Rangers in the second half.

The game was just 41-34 in favor of Cloudland at the break, but the Highlanders finished strong.

Josh Blair tallied 20 points and Robert Leeper accounted for 19 in the Cloudland victory.

Kyler Lewis was the leading scorer for Unaka with 20 points. John Ramsey contributed 18 to the cause and Gary Wright ended with 11.

Tennessee High 91

Providence Academy 31

BLUFF CITY — The Vikings outscored the Knights 27-3 in the first quarter and the rout was on at the FCA Classic.

Michael Mays led the way with 26 points and Kiyshawn Foster added 10 as a dozen Tennessee High players scored.

Colby Backus was the leading scorer for Providence with eight points.

Sullivan Central 78

Sullivan North 55

BLOUNTVILLE — Luke Hutson scored 31 points and the Cougars rolled to the win over their county rivals.

Jordan Self also hit double figures with a 13-point effort.

Tyler Arnold scored 30 of the Golden Raiders’ 55 points.

Tri-Cities-Chrisitan 65

Sunbright 49

HARROGATE — The Eagles romped to a 53-16 halftime lead and cruised to the easy win over the Tigers.

Adam Rosenbalm had 16 points to lead Tri-Cities (5-1). Hunter Smith had 11 points, followed by Seth Beeler with 10, Willy Shen with nine and Isaac Hatfield with eight.

Luke Daniel scored 15 points and Logan Brown added 10 to lead Sunbright.

Girls basketball

Hillgrove, Ga. 52

Daniel Boone 47

SMYRNA — Macie Culbertson had 16 points for the Lady ’Blazers in the tough loss to the Georgia team.

Sydney Pearce totaled a dozen points and Bayleigh Carmichel finished with eight.

Destiny Webster led Hillgrove with 15 points and Kierra York added 13 for the Lady Hawks.

Hampton 54

North Greene 41

HAMPTON — Megan Garland posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs over the Lady Huskies.

Alexus Grubbs also hit double digits with 10 points, while Hope Bridgeman scored eight.

Cloudland 52

Unaka 40

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady ’Landers held the Lady Rangers scoreless in the first quarter and to just nine points in the first half to take the victory.

Johanna Johnson hit five shots behind the 3-point arc in a 15-point performance to lead Cloudland. Don Rae Taylor and Stacia Wilson each finished with nine points.

Lexi Garland and Madison Ensor scored 10 points apiece to lead Unaka.

Sullivan East 66

Gate City (Va.) 32

BLUFF CITY — Alyssa Hare tallied a game-high 15 points and Megan Addison was close behind 14 points to lead the Lady Patriots over the Lady Devils.

East took a 36-14 lead into the half and added to the margin in the second half.



Keeley Quillen had 14 points in a losing cause for Gate City.

Sullivan Central 57

Sullivan North 15

BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Cougars limited the Lady Raiders to just two points in both the first and fourth quarters in the blowout win.

Bethany Welty paced Central with 14 points, while Meg Crawford and Abbey Crawford scored 13 points apiece.

Shenoah Bradley had nine of North’s 15 points.