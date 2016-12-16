Forbes hopes Bucs can maintain momentum

Morehead State (2-7) had its coach Sean Woods resign Thursday amid allegations of player abuse. The Eagles have lost all five games so far under interim coach Preston Spradlin.

Forbes isn’t worried so much about the Eagles as much as his own team on Saturday. He has reminded the Bucs of last season when they beat a Power 5 Conference opponent in Georgia Tech and lost two days later to Charleston Southern.

The Bucs (8-2) beat another Power 5 opponent Mississippi State on Wednesday. This time, Forbes wants his team to keep the momentum going.

“To win over an ACC and a SEC program raises the profile of our program,” Forbes said. “It gives our kids confidence we can go on the road and beat quality teams. We talked about that Charleston Southern game in the locker room. I told the guys to enjoy the win, but then we need to focus on Morehead. You have to enjoy those big wins, but you have to let them go and move on to the next one.”

Desonta Bradford scored 15 and T.J. Cromer finished with 14 in the Bucs’ 67-65 win over the Bulldogs. It was a nice bounce-back for Cromer, the team’s leading scorer, after he was held to a season-low four points in a loss to Dayton last Saturday.

“I thought we had a lot better pace,” Forbes said. “We did a lot more traps and put more pressure on the rim. We were really good in transition. We did some things in practice between then and Dayton to give them more freedom and they handled it well.”

ETSU often cleared out space for Bradford who was able to take advantage of the 1-on-1 matchup. In addition, David Burrell came off the bench and knocked down a pair of needed 3-point goals.

It was also a rare case of a Southern Conference having more depth than a SEC school. The Bucs went 11 players deep, and all of them played at least nine minutes. Mississippi State played just nine players, and only eight of them were on the floor more than six minutes.

On paper, the Bucs have some definite advantages against Morehead, particularly on the defensive end. The Bucs have rebounded the ball better, blocked more shots and given up 11 less points per game.

But Forbes is aware of the Eagles’ talent. In particular, Morehead’s leading scorer, Xavier Moon, is a 6-foot-2 senior guard who played for Forbes two years ago at Northwest Florida State College.

Other leading scorers for the Eagles are DeJuan Marrero, a 6-6 senior forward, and Miguel Dicent, a 6-3 junior guard, and Lamontray Harris, a 6-7 sophomore forward.

“One of their leading scorers is one of my former players,” Forbes said. “It should be a hard game on the road. Any time you go on the road, it’s not easy.”

Forbes also points out the Eagles have played a challenging schedule which includes losses to Purdue and Pittsburgh and a split with Lipscomb.

Morehead’s last outing was an 88-86 loss at Eastern Washington.

“They’ve played a lot of games close,” Frobes said. “They played close the last game. But, they play pretty free, pretty loose and they shoot the ball. We will have to implement our game plan and be ready to go Saturday.”