Sold-out ETSU-UT game to be televised

The game, scheduled for Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, will be televised in the Tri-Cities on WEMT. Fans in Knoxville will also be able to watch through an agreement with WVLT, which will air the game on its My VLT channel.

The school announced recently the game was sold out.

“This game is clearly a historic moment for our program and we are thankful to the people at WEMT and the news team at WCYB for helping us make the game available to a television audience,” ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard Sander said. “The game is sold out, so there are those out there that won’t be able to see the game in person at Freedom Hall. Our goal was to offer our fans every opportunity to be able to witness this unique event in ETSU athletics history.”

WCYB General Manager Jack Dempsey said his company was proud to be part of this effort.

“We are really excited to partner with ETSU and its supporters to bring this game to the Tri-Cities,” Dempsey said. “Obviously, it is the big moment and the big night in the Tri-Cities and to be a part of it, we are just truly grateful.”