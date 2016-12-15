Norris, Wattad to have numbers retired

Daniel Norris and Omar Wattad will be honored during a ceremony that will take place between the Science Hill girls' and boys' basketball games against Knox Fulton. The Lady Hilltoppers are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m., so the ceremony will likely take place around 7:45.

Norris, who currently pitches for the Detroit Tigers, will have his No. 18 retired after putting together a storied baseball career at Science Hill. Norris was an all-state performer who won the Todd Helton Player of the Year award and the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Tennessee. He was also an Aflac All-American and went on to be drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, the basketball team will take the No. 32 out of circulation in honor of Wattad, the program's all-time leading scorer. During his time at Science Hill, Wattad scored 2,285 points, pulled down over 600 rebounds and distributed over 300 assists while helping the Hilltoppers win 118 games.

Wattad went on to play college basketball at Georgetown and Chattanooga. He currently serves as an assistant coach at Lincoln Memorial University.