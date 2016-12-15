Bradford comes through in the clutch for Bucs

It was crunch time against Mississippi State, and East Tennessee State University basketball coach Steve Forbes called a play where all the Bucs spread out, leaving Bradford with the ball in his hands and one goal in mind: Score.

And score he did.

Bradford took advantage of his size to get some crucial buckets — a couple on isolation plays where he just took his man to the hoop — down the stretch in ETSU’s 67-65 victory over Mississippi State.

He scored four points in the final minute and helped withstand a furious rally by the Bulldogs, who erased a 10-point Bucs lead and tied the game twice in the final minutes.

“Man, my teammates, coaches, they just believed in me,” said Bradford, a 6-foot-4 point guard who finished with a team-high 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half. “They gave me the confidence to make the plays. They just trusted me.”

Even when Bradford missed, the Bucs (8-2) were golden. Hanner Mosquera-Perea’s put-back on an offensive rebound with two seconds left was the game-winning basket.

But to be certain, Bradford’s play down the stretch put ETSU in position to win.

“Desonta’s a really good player,” Forbes said. “He’s very talented. Sometimes he just lacks a little bit of confidence.”

An interesting statistic from the game: The Bucs had five assists all night. That’s unusual, but it came from the way they attacked Mississippi State.

“We’ve had 15, 20 assists every game,” Forbes said. “This wasn’t that type of game. We had to drive the ball and finish. And his (Bradford’s) size was a big factor in that. He just made one-on-one plays.”

Those plays stand to make Forbes some cash. His contract calls for a $5,000 bonus when the Bucs beat a team from a Power 5 conference. He collected last season when they defeated Georgia Tech.

T.J. Cromer had 14 points for ETSU, which spread the scoring out as usual.

Devontavius Payne had nine points, and they always seemed to come just when the Bucs needed them. David Burrell made both of his 3-point shots while scoring eight points. A.J. Merriweather also had eight.

Up next for the Bucs is another road game, this one at Morehead State on Saturday night. After that, they can turn their attention toward the game everybody has circled on the schedule.

Tennessee comes to Freedom Hall on Thursday night in the most-anticipated non-conference home game for ETSU in years.

The Tennessee game is a sellout, and it should be. The Vols haven’t played in Johnson City since 1963 and there’s no telling when or if they’ll be back, especially if the Bucs win.

Comparing scores and games is a dangerous thing to do. It usually doesn’t mean anything and numbers can be skewed to produce just about any result you want.

That being said, ETSU’s biggest rival, Chattanooga, has already beaten the Vols. In many fans’ minds, the Bucs need to win as well just to keep up with the Mocs.

Of course, ETSU and Chattanooga don’t really have to compare anything because they’ll get to settle their issues on the court. The two Southern Conference powers square off twice, and many have them picked to meet again in the conference tournament championship game.

The real SoCon fun begins Jan. 28, when the Mocs come to Johnson City.