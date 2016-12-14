Lady Vols top Appalachian State to end slide

The Lady Volunteers (5-4) avoided their first three-game skid since February 1986. Tennessee was coming off losses to No. 3 Baylor and No. 16 Texas.

Diamond DeShields scored 16 points for Tennessee. Jaime Nared added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Mercedes Russell also had 15 points. Schaquilla Nunn added 12 points.

Appalachian State (4-6) led 26-20 early in the second quarter before Tennessee scored 10 straight points as part of a 17-3 spurt.

After making 12 of its first 16 field-goal attempts, Appalachian State went 12 of 47 the rest of the way.

Madi Story scored 21 points and Joi Jones added 15 for Appalachian State.