Mosquera-Perea's put-back lifts Bucs over Mississippi State

Mosquera-Perea’s put-back basket with two seconds left gave the Bucs a 67-65 victory over Mississippi State in a non-conference basketball game at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mosquera-Perea, who finished with five points, grabbed David Burrell’s missed tip-in and scored his most important basket of the young season to help the Bucs improve to 8-2.

”Hanner didn’t play well tonight, but he made the big play when he had to on the offensive rebound,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said.

With a national television audience watching on the SEC Network, the Bucs improved to 3-1 all-time against Mississippi State. Their last victory over a Southeastern Conference team came in this arena in 2010.

Desonta Bradford led the Bucs with 15 points. T.J. Cromer added 14.

“A tough loss against what I think is a very good team,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “We knew they were good. East Tennessee is really tough. They’re veteran two starting guards were terrific.”

Bradford scored four points in the final minute and took the potential winning shot. When the ball hit off the rim, Burrell tried a desperation tip as he knifed through the lane. Mosquera-Perea was in the perfect position for the winner.

“I saw the opportunity to come back and help my team win the game,” Mosquera-Perea said. “Like coach always tells us, never give up, so we didn’t.”

ETSU didn’t trail after the first four minutes, although Mississippi State tied the game a couple of times late.

The Bucs’ biggest lead was 10 points early in the second half, but the Bulldogs battled back to tie it at 54-54. Bradford’s strong move to the hoop put the Bucs back on top at 56-54 with 4:38 left and Burrell drained a 3-pointer seconds later for a 59-54 advantage.

Aric Holman’s dunk brought Mississippi State back within three points, and Mario Kegler was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. He made only one of three, leaving the Bucs up 59-57.

Cromer then scored on a drive for a 61-57 ETSU lead.

Holman then converted a traditional 3-point play, making it 61-60 with 1:24 left in the game.

Bradford scored on an isolation play when his teammates spread out and let him drive to the hoop for a 63-60 lead with 1:00 left.

After Holman’s dunk cut the Bucs lead back to one, Bradford was fouled on another isolation play. He stepped to the line with ETSU clinging to a one-point lead and 20.1 seconds on the clock and calmly swished both free throws for a 65-62 advantage.

Lamar Peters then tied it up again at 65 when he broke free and connected from 3-point range with 10.9 seconds left.

That set up the final flurry.

”The last play of the game, we told Hanner, Holman’s going to probably come to block it and you’re going to have a great chance to get a rebound,” Forbes said.

Turnovers had plagued the Bucs in their two losses, and they took care of the ball in the early going. They didn’t commit a turnover in the first five minutes, and finished with 12.

ETSU led 31-26 at halftime, thanks in part to holding Mississippi State’s leading scorer Quindarry Weatherspoon to three points on 1-for-7 shooting.

The Bucs, who led most of the way, went ahead by 10 when Bradford swished a wide open 3-pointer with 16:55 left for a 40-30 advantage.

Mississippi State cut into the Bucs’ lead, and a layup by Tyson Carter at the 8:28 mark left ETSU ahead 50-47 and brought the crowd of 6,479, which had been quiet much of the night, to life.

The Bulldogs tied it at 54-54 when Weatherspoon made two free throws with 5:04 remaining.

“I thought we played a complete game,” Forbes said. “I thought our team was a lot tougher and physical than we were Saturday.”

Thanks to ETSU limiting them to one offensive rebound in the first half, the Bulldogs didn’t score a second-chance point in the opening 20 minutes.

Forbes made a change to his starting lineup, inserting the efficient Isaac Banks in place of the more athletic Tevin Glass. Neither did much scoring — Banks played four scoreless minutes in the first half — but Glass helped the Bucs win the battle of the boards with seven rebounds, all in the first half.

The Bucs out-rebounded the Bulldogs 36-35. Mosquera-Perea’s winner was the one that put them ahead.

”Coach talks about grit and toughness,” Bradford said. “That was really it, playing tough, especially on defense.”

Mississippi State, with the youngest roster in the country, fell to 6-3. Holman led the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points. Weatherspoon finished with 13, going 3 for 14.

ETSU returns to action Saturday with a non-conference game at Morehead State before returning home for next Thursday’s much anticipated home matchup against Tennessee.