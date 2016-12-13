Tarter wins third straight player of the week award

Tarter is the first player in ETSU program history to win three straight player of the week honors. It is the fifth SoCon player of the week honor of her career after Tarter averaged 28.3 points, seven rebounds and four assists in three games last week

The former Science Hill High School standout has recorded six straight games of at least 20 points and back-to-back 30 point performances. In most recent performance at Tennessee Tech, Tarter earned her sixth career double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Against Vanderbilt, Tarter had a career-night scoring a career-high 35 points on 15-of-29 shooting from the field. The 35 points was the most scored by a SoCon player this season while the 15 made field goals ranks as second most in the NCAA this season.

Earlier in the week at Campbell, Tarter banked in the game-winner with two seconds left to secure a 56-55 victory for the Bucs over Campbell. On Monday, Tarter was also named College Sports Madness SoCon Player of the Week.

She leads the Southern Conference with 21.4 points per game and leads her team with 5.5 rebounds per game. Tarter ranks 17th in the country in field goal attempts (179), 11th in field goals made (85) and ninth in total points (235).