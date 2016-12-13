Science Hill survives in OT against Unicoi County

Lyon skied high to reject a potential game-tying layup with less than five seconds left in overtime, and Holden Hensley calmly knocked down a pair of foul shots with two seconds on the clock to ice away a 59-55 victory.

“It was a tremendous block, and then to come up with the ball,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “That’s the other thing. And then we stepped up and finally made some free throws.”

Early on, it would have been hard to imagine the contest going to overtime. The Hilltoppers (10-4) started the second quarter on a 9-0 run to push their lead to 12 points and led by double digits all the way into the third quarter.

But the Blue Devils (8-4) hung around, and after falling behind 46-33 after halftime and trailing by as many as 15 points in the third, they embarked on a 14-1 run to tie the game at 47 with 4:44 remaining in regulation.

Science Hill had the ball last with the score tied at 49, but a 17-foot jumper by Lyon hit the back of the rim and bounced away.

Unicoi County took a brief 51-49 lead in overtime when Jacob Smith came up with an offensive rebound and a putback, but Science Hill answered with a quick 5-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Colby Martin. With the score tied at 54, Tate Wheeler hit a nice baby hook in the lane with 1:27 remaining in overtime to put the Hilltoppers up 56-54. The Hilltoppers were clinging to a 57-55 lead when Lyon soared through the air and made the crucial block that preserved Science Hill’s slim advantage. Lyon got the ball to Hensley, who atoned for two missed foul shots earlier in the overtime period by knocking down the two free throws that put the game out of reach.

Martin led Science Hill with 14 points while Wheeler added 11. Trevor Hensley’s 13 points were tops for Unicoi County while Clay Simpson scored 11 and Dylan Putman added 10.

Science Hill (girls) 61, Unicoi County 54

If somebody gave the Lady Hilltoppers a nickel for every missed layup and foul shot they put up on Tuesday night, they would have enough loose change to fill a Salvation Army kettle.

But Science Hill weathered a tough challenge from the Lady Blue Devils and escaped to run their record to 10-1 on the season. Unicoi County is now 2-10.

“I think that was our worst performance of the year,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “I think Unicoi County had a lot to do with that because they played really well, and I knew they would up here. We didn’t match their intensity.”

Not only did Science Hill struggle to cash in unguarded shots, the Lady Hilltoppers also turned in a lackadaisical effort on the defensive glass. That led to plenty of second-chance opportunities for Unicoi County, which hung tight until Science Hill finally pulled away in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

“We got outrebounded tonight,” Whaley said. “We got killed on the boards. They just wanted it more than we did, plain and simple.”

Diesel Love led the way for Science Hill with 14 points while LeAnn Scharberg made three crucial shots in the fourth quarter and finished with 13.

Halie Padgett paced Unicoi County with a game-high 19 points.