Cloudland pulls away from UH

Brinkley Mull finished with 10 points for the Highlanders, while Noah Arnett ended with nine. Jason Potter and Josh Blair added six points apiece to the cause.

Charlie Vargo was the high-point man for the Bucs with 18 points. Joseph Harless added 10, while David Gantz and Jake Hubbard ended with six each.

Gate City, Va. 77, Daniel Boone 71

Mac McClung poured in 35 points to lead the Blue Devils over the Trailblazers on Tuesday night at Bobby Snyder Gym.

Bradley Dean contributed 20 points and Zac Ervin ended with 16.

Eric Rigsby scored 27 points and Chad Heglar finished with 18 points for Boone. Evan Scanlen had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Sullivan East 69, Sullivan Central 53

BLUFF CITY — East coach John Dyer scored milestone win No. 500 on Tuesday night in the gym that bears his name.

Gavin Grubb paced the Patriots with 26 points and Aaron Frye came through with 19 points.

Jordan Self was the leading scorer for the Cougars with 16 points. Aaron Rose ended with a dozen.

Hampton 88, Unaka 42

HAMPTON — Jose Velazquez led five Bulldogs in double figures in the romp over their Carter County brethren.

Ian Kelly, Chris Holtsclaw and Chris Timmons each tallied 11 points, while Wyatt Lyons finished with 10 points.

Ryan Johnson paced Unaka with 14 points, while Isaac Hill came through with 11 and Austin Beauprez scored 10.

Girls basketball

Cloudland 57, University High 27

Shian Strickland and Lisa Ellis each tallied 13 points to lead the Lady ’Landers to the road win.

Stacia Wilson added a dozen points in the win.

Terka Sadilova had 12 points to lead the Lady Bucs, followed with Courtney Hensley with eight points.

Daniel Boone 59, Gate City, Va. 29

Sydney Pearce scored 16 points to lead the Lady ’Blazers in the rout of the Lady Devils.

Bayleigh Carmichel also hit double digits with 10 points, while it was a balanced attack for Boone.

Jaycee Jenkins had eight points, while Montana Riddle and Macie Culbertson each finished with seven.

Sullivan Central 63, Sullivan East 54

BLUFF CITY — Taylor Sanders put forth a 15-point effort as the Lady Cougars downed the Lady Patriots.

Sydney Hurd and Meg Crawford both scored 12 points for Central, which also got 10 points from Sara Madgett.

Alyssa Hare and Megan Addison each had 11 to lead East, which saw Kayla Honaker score 10.

Hampton 56, Unaka 35

HAMPTON — Alexus Grubbs and Shy Tuelle combined for 44 of Hampton’s 56 points in the win over the Lady Rangers.

Grubbs had a game-high 23 points and Tuelle was right behind with 21.

Savannah Tipton with 11 and Lexi Garland with 10 hit double figures for Unaka.