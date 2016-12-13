Elizabethton's early pressure shuts down North

The Cyclones held the Raiders to eight first-half points and walked out of Treadway Gymnasium on Tuesday night with a 68-41 win.

It was a Three Rivers Conference victory for Elizabethton, which improved to 2-0 in the league and 5-2 overall. North slipped to 0-2, 1-8.

Cyclones' head coach Lucas Honeycutt was shuffling in big numbers of subs throughout the game, often four or five at a time. It seemed to be effective as all of the bodies running at North's often shaky ball-handling caused a great deal of problems.

"It was something we wanted to look at," said Honeycutt. "There are times in games where you get down and need to pressure the ball, and do things to make the other team speed up their pace of play. We thought it might be good to try this game."

Despite missing on a lot of scoring opportunities, the Cyclones kept North from getting more than just a good look or two. At the end of eight minutes, it was an 11-3 lead for the Cyclones.

"Tonight we told them they could shoot it when they wanted to, as long as they played defense," said Honeycutt. "But that's not always going to fly."

Shots began to fall a little more consistently in the second quarter for Elizabethton as they built a 29-8 lead by halftime.

"We didn't shoot it particularly well, but I thought we played extremely hard and got our hands on a lot of balls," said Honeycutt. "Tonight the whole goal was to play defense at a high level of intensity. I hope it was a fun game to watch."

North got things together offensively in the third quarter, actually outscoring the Cyclones, 23-22. But the Raiders couldn't make a real dent in the deficit.

Adam Cornett led the Cyclones in scoring with 12 points. No other Elizabethton player reached double figures, but Corey Russell, Alex Norwood, Jacob Norris and Hayden Townsend each totaled eight while Eric Wilson added seven.