Lady Cyclones overcome slow start to rout North

The Lady Cyclones shook off a sluggish first quarter, and rolled to a 61-18 win over the Raiders in a Three Rivers Conference contest Tuesday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

Improving to 2-0 in league play, Elizabethton moved to 4-3 overall. North slipped to 0-2, 1-6.

"We came out excited about our first home game, and we were standing around on offense somewhat," said Lady Cyclones' head coach Barry Johnson. "After halftime we got comfortable and started playing like we've been practicing."

North hung around throughout the first quarter as the Lady Cyclones were unable to generate much offense, leading only 11-6. Even into the second quarter there didn't seem to be a good score-generating flow.

But toward the end of the first half and into the third quarter, the Lady Cyclones started creating offense with defense and pulled away. They led 28-12 at the break, and then held North scoreless in a strong defensive third quarter.

Loran Campbell led the Lady Cyclones with 12 points, and she said she's starting to get more comfortable on the court.

"I think I have more confidence than I thought I would," said Campbell. "The team has really accepted me coming back on the team this year, and Coach Johnson helps my confidence a lot and is boosting me up in practice."

Campbell said the third-quarter surge was a product of patience.

"We moved the ball a lot more, and we stopped rushing," said Campbell. "We were a lot more patient with the ball and got more open shots."

Freshman Kaylen Shell added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Cyclones while Haley Burleson chipped in with 11 points. Guard Autumn Lyon had a nice floor game with four assists and four steals.