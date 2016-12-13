Bucs get ready for SEC test in Starkville

The Bucs play at Mississippi State on Wednesday at 8 p.m. (EST) in the first of their two games against Southeastern Conference opponents. The game is being played at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi, where the Bulldogs average 6,345 fans. It will be televised on the SEC Network.

“Our schedule is getting tougher and tougher as we go along,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said.

The rebuilding Bulldogs are 6-2 with a win over Oregon State. Their losses were to Central Florida and Lehigh.

“Mississippi State has high-major players and high-major talent,” Forbes said.

Ben Howland, who led UCLA to three consecutive Final Four appearances, is in his second year as Mississippi State’s coach. His team had a 14-17 record last year.

The Bulldogs have five players averaging in double figures, led by 6-foot-4 sophomore Quindarry Weatherspoon, who is scoring 18.4 points per game. Mississippi State’s roster has nine freshmen, four sophomores, one junior and one senior.

“They’re young, but they’re so athletic,” Forbes said. “Youth is misleading. They have talented young guys.

“I look at how athletic they are, how hard they play and they play for a really good coach. Those things are going to be challenging to us going down to the Hump.”

ETSU (7-2) is coming off a 75-61 loss at Dayton. It was the Bucs’ second loss of the season, and it had a similar tone to their first at UNC Wilmington. Eighteen turnovers led to 21 Dayton points.

Dayton outscored the Bucs in the paint, 50-24, but Forbes said that wasn’t an indictment on his big men. The Flyers took advantage of the 18 ETSU turnovers to turn the game into an informal layup line at times.

“There’s really no defense for that, a turnover that leads to a layup,” said Forbes, who hinted there might be a change in the starting lineup. “We hurt ourselves. I thought our halfcourt defense was pretty good — they had a hard time scoring on us once we got into the half court — but you just can’t turn it over and let them get layups like we did.”

In addition, the Flyers held ETSU to 36 percent shooting and out-rebounded the Bucs 39-34. T.J. Cromer, ETSU’s leading scorer, had on off game, going 1 for 11 from the field and scoring four points.

“We’re ready to go to get the bad taste from Dayton out of our mind,” Cromer said. “It was just one of those nights, my shot wasn’t falling so I tried to do other things to help the team.”

Cromer’s average dipped to 17.4 points per game, and he’s the only ETSU player averaging in double figures. The Bucs have spread the scoring around with eight players scoring at least 6.7 points a game.

Mississippi State beat Georgia State 82-60 in its last game and is 4-1 at home.

“They’re a great team, very athletic,” Cromer said. “They’re young. I feel like if we go down there and execute, we should come out of there with a win.”

Forbes says his team has two keys to having a chance on Wednesday.

“Take care of the ball and rebound the ball,” he said. “If we don’t do that, then it’s going to be hard.”

ETSU has a 2-1 advantage in the series with Mississippi State and has won the last two meetings, most recently a 63-62 victory in Starkville in 2010.