Hicks leads Warriors over Longhorns

Hicks helped spark a 16-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter that pushed Happy Valley into the lead, and the Warriors held off a furious rally down the stretch to beat Johnson County 63-58 in Three Rivers Conference play.

The win moved Happy Valley to 6-1 overall and 2-0 on league play while Johnson County fell to 6-7 and 0-2 despite leading most of the way.

Hicks finished the night with 22 points, which included key steal, block, offensive rebound and old-fashioned three-point play that helped put Happy Valley ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.

“We had a talk before the game,” said Happy Valley coach Chuck Babb. “If we’re going to win, especially in the league, Austin’s got to produce, and he did. He responded.”

Happy Valley trailed from the outset before getting within 25-23 at the end of the first half. The Warriors hung within a possession for most of the third quarter before Johnson County ended the period with a quick 8-0 spurt to take a 42-33 lead into the final quarter.

But the senior-led Warriors were undeterred, and with Hicks leading the charge, they ripped off a 16-0 run of their own to take a 49-42 lead midway through the fourth. Happy Valley eventually pushed the lead to 56-46 on a foul shot by Hicks with 2:33 remaining in the game.

“In the end, seniors and having kids that have been there, they just went out and made plays,” Babb said. “In the first half, we just didn’t make plays.”

Despite Happy Valley’s late surge, Johnson County didn’t fold. Bud Icenhour and Blake Atwood came alive in the final two minutes, making enough plays between them to get the Longhorns within a point with 41 seconds left.

Happy Valley hung on, however, leaving the Longhorns lamenting a potential conference win that slipped away in the second half.

“That loss mostly comes on me,” said Johnson County coach Austin Atwood. “I didn’t do a good job down the stretch either. Foul trouble hurt us some, but give credit to them. They did a super job. It went through Hicks and (Chris) Young.”

Young finished with 11 points while Sam Blevins added 10 for Happy Valley, which exploded for 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Blake Atwood was tops for Johnson County with 27 points. Sean Lewis scored 11 points while Icenhour and Jordan Edes had nine each.

Happy Valley (girls) 67, Johnson County 38

The Lady Warriors raced out to 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, pushed their lead to 45-19 at the half and never looked back.

With the win, Happy Valley moved to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in Three Rivers play. Johnson County fell to 2-7 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Kaitlyn Roberts poured in 17 points, Shalyn Whitson scored 15 and Emily Whitaker added 12 for the Lady Warriors, who forced 24 turnovers.

Michela Crestsinger led Johnson County with 14 points.