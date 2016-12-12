Cyclones' Chick Fil-A tourney expands to 12 teams

The second annual boys basketball tournament is scheduled for Dec. 27-30 at Treadway Gymnasium.

"We wanted to build the tournament," said tournament director Eddie Pless. "We will know after this year if we want to go back to eight teams, keep 12, or expand it to 16. We want to make sure it's not costing us money."

Speaking of money, the Cyclones aren't trying to make a haul. Each day, with as many as six games on the slate, costs just $5.

"It's fairly reasonable, and that's why people have enjoyed it," said Pless. "We're not breaking the bank. We eventually may have to go up on ticket prices, but we have to build it first."

Pless said the first year of the tournament went well.

"We thought attendance was very good, especially after the first day," he said. "Our guys did well, and that helped. But it was local and something to do. We hope for even better crowds this year. We've got some quality competition."

There are four games on the Dec. 27 schedule with the highlights being Sullivan Central against Elizabethton at 6:30 p.m., and Happy Valley meeting East Hamilton — coached by former ETSU standout Rodney English — at 8 o'clock.

Knox Central, Morristown West, Cherokee and North Buncombe, N.C., join the mix on day two.

The championship is set for Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

— — —

The Champion Chevrolet Shootout at Science Hill on Friday and Saturday is loaded.

Cleveland is 9-0 on the season while Oak Ridge is 8-0. And Knox Fulton weighs in at 3-0.

Science Hill will take on Fulton on Friday at 8 p.m., and tangle with Oak Ridge on Saturday at 4 p.m. Cleveland plays Oak Ridge (Friday at 5) and Fulton (Saturday at 1 p.m.).

On the girls' side, undefeated Fulton (6-0) will battle the Lady Hilltoppers on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Science Hill (9-1) gets Oak Ridge (7-1, but undefeated against in-state opponents) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

It's a good opportunity for both of Science Hill's teams to get better, but it's also a chance for area fans to see some of the better boys and girls teams on the eastern end of the state.

— — —

The 21st annual Frank "Doc" Maples Holiday Hoops Invitational will be held Dec. 21-23 at Viking Hall in Bristol.

Joining Tennessee High's Lady Vikings in this year's field are Virginia's Lee and Hidden Valley, West Virginia's St. Joseph's, and South Carolina's Woodruff. Also in the mix are Unaka, Sullivan East and Volunteer.

Action begins at 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 and concludes with the Dec. 23 title game at 5:30 p.m.

— — —

Football update

Murfreesboro Oakland defensive back JaCoby Stevens was chosen Monday as the Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year.

Stevens, who has committed to LSU, intercepted nine passes this season while helping the Patriots reach the Class 6A state title game before losing to Memphis Whitehaven.

— — —

Wrestling update

Cleveland moved into the top spot in this week's state wrestling poll, jumping two notches and replacing Bradley Central, which is now No. 2.

Tennessee High is No. 10 while Science Hill is in the No. 12 spot.

— — —

BOYS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Science Hill at Unicoi County

Sullivan Central at Sullivan East

Unaka at Hampton

Friday

North Greene at Hampton

Monday

Johnson County at Hampton

The Hilltoppers handled the Blue Devils on their home court a couple of weeks ago, but it was close. Could Unicoi's home-court advantage turn the tables? …

Sullivan East will try to earn career win No. 500 for head coach John Dyer, but it will have to come at the expense of a county rival. ...

Hampton has a trio of challenges, including a pair of important league contests. Then it's a non-conference rivalry game.

— — —

BOYS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Gavin Grubb, Sullivan East

With an important Three Rivers Conference game on the road hanging in the balance, Grubb delivered 21 points to lead his team to a 56-52 win over Unicoi County.

— — —

Daniel Boone makes a power play in this week's High School Top 10, blasting its way up four spots to No. 5.

Team W-L (Previous)

1. Science Hill 9-4 (1)

2. Sullivan East 11-1 (2)

3. Greeneville 5-0 (3)

4. Unicoi County 8-3 (4)

5. Daniel Boone 6-3 (9)

6. Elizabethton 4-2 (5)

7. Dobyns-Bennett 2-5 (6)

8. Hampton 5-3 (7)

9. David Crockett 6-4 (8)

10. Sullivan Central 4-5 (NR)

— — —

GIRLS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Sullivan Central at Sullivan East

Cloudland at University High

Unaka at Hampton

South Greene at North Greene

Friday

Daniel Boone at Knox Farragut

North Greene at Hampton

Unaka at Cloudland

The Watauga Valley Conference doesn't have any shape to it right now, but that will change pretty dramatically with five interesting early season matchups on the slate. …

Daniel Boone takes a trip to Knoxville to meet a Farragut that has struggled record-wise at 3-5. However, those five losses have come against teams with a combined record of 40-4.

— — —

GIRLS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Bayleigh Carmichel, Daniel Boone

The Trailblazers' sharp-shooting sophomore found the range for 18 points as she paced her team to a 65-41 Big Seven Conference victory over Volunteer.

— — —

There wasn't a lot of movement for this week's girls rankings:

Team W-L (Previous)

1. South Greene 9-1 (1)

2. Daniel Boone 8-2 (2)

3. Greeneville 7-2 (3)

4. Science Hill 8-1 (4)

5. Sullivan East 6-5 (6)

6. Tennessee High 5-3 (7)

7. Elizabethton 3-3 (5)

8. Sullivan South 2-2 (8)

9. Dobyns-Bennett 3-6 (9)

10. Unaka 8-2 (10)